NE Derry group focus

Spring barely first place, Mark McCollum; winter barely first place, Richard Dempsey. Winter wheat first place, Mark McCollum, he won this category overall in Northern Ireland. Oats first place, Richard Dempsey who won this category overall in Northern Ireland. Many thanks to the competition’s judges and sponsors.

On 13 August, our family fun night, treasure hunt and BBQ was held. Many thanks to our group chairman Richard Irwin, for hosting. Our treasure hunt was kindly written by Janice Irwin and Catherine Gordon and a very entertaining evening was had by all. Thanks must go to all the local businesses in the area who kindly sponsored the raffle. There are too many mention, but their kind contributions allowed us to raise a total of £730 for the president’s charity of choice, Marie Curie.

November saw the first of winter programme meetings with Bill Harper giving an informative presentation on ‘carbon capture’ and what it means for our farms.

Oats 1st - Jack, Faye and Richard Dempsey

Our next meeting will be the presidents’ county roadshow on Monday 9 January, 8pm, in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. On Thursday 16 February 2023, Wesley Aston UFU chief executive will be discussing current issues in the Gadda Cantre, Garvagh at 8pm.

The NE Derry Group would like to take this opportunity to wish all members a safe and very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

