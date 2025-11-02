NE Derry UFU group celebrate a positive summer

​It has been another successful summer for the NE Derry Group members in the UFU Cereals Competition.

​Charles Acheson was placed first at group level in the oats category and his field also progressed to place first at county level.

David and Ivan Curry had great success in the winter wheat and spring barley categories with both fields entered placing first at group level.

Their winter wheat progressed to 2nd place overall at county level and their spring barley progressed to place 3rd at county level.

NE Derry group members listen to John Moore and Victor Chestnutt from Sustainable Ruminant Genetics.

Ronnie McIlroy’s field of winter barley was first overall at group level and progressed to place 3rd at county level.

Well done to all those who entered and a huge thanks must go to Morris Peden for taking the time to be our judge at group level and to all involved at county and NI levels who helped to run the competition.

NE Derry winter programme kicked off on Thursday, 23 October in The Gadda Centre, Garvagh where John Moore and Victor Chestnutt gave an informative presentation on ‘Sustainable Ruminant Genetics’.

Our next meeting is our ‘Big Breakfast’ which will be in Swatragh mart on Friday 14 November from 10am and we would encourage members to join us for an informal catch up over a fry and cup of tea, costing £5 per person.

With the ever-looming budget and imminent inheritance tax changes threatening the future of family farms, we would encourage all members to join us on Thursday 4 December in The Gadda Centre, Garvagh at 8pm where we will be joined by guest speaker Seamus McCaffrey and NFU Mutual Causeway agency’s financial advisor to discuss finances on the family farm and succession planning.