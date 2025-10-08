Nelson’s big 50 year anniversary sale one not to miss!

He opened the doors to his Randalstown based farm in 1975 with the creation of Nelson Alexander Tractors. For five decades now farmers have travelled the length and breadth of the country to source their second hand tractors and equipment, and in more recent years the business have adapted to incorporate a highly successful 4x4 division.

For those that have dealt for a tractor or an implement over the years they need no introduction to Nelson’s style of selling – he is a straight-talking man. This approach has ensured that farmers come back time and time again as repeat customers.

2025 sees the 50th anniversary milestone for Nelson, who now runs the operation with his son James. To mark the occasion the duo has put their efforts into bringing a special online sale of over 1000 lots to be sold through the machinery division of Harrison and Hetherington. A full round up of the sales catalogue is available to view on handh.auctionmarts.com

The sale comprises of second hand and new items featuring:

- Tractors and loaders

- Handlers

- Farm Plant

- Machinery

- Trailers

- Tyres

- Spare Parts

- Accessories

- Vintage

“I’ve bought things over the years thinking, ‘I’ll need that someday,’” Nelson admits. “This sale is the result of that. Some items are now out of production and will be useful for anyone doing repairs or restoring older tractors.”

The decision to go online was a practical one. With so many items gathered over the decades—many too unique or obscure to list individually—an auction was the only way to give buyers the chance to browse and bid with ease. The sale includes a wide range of tractors, machinery, and plant, alongside countless small parts and tools.

Most of the smaller items are being sold unreserved, while larger pieces carry sensible reserves—making this a genuine opportunity for collectors, restorers, and bargain hunters alike. Many of the items now on offer are edging into collectable territory, and it’s not just farmers who are likely to be interested. Enthusiasts and DIY mechanics may find long-lost parts that are impossible to buy new.

“No doubt I’ll need something a week or a month after it’s gone,” Nelson adds, “but I can’t keep everything forever. I just hope people find something useful for them in the sale.”

After half a century in business, this isn’t just a sale—it’s a slice of agricultural history going under the hammer!

The catalogue is available to view now on ttps://harrisonandhetherington.co.uk/machinery (Please notes lots are still being added

daily in the run up to the sale).

Buyers need to pre register with H&H in advance of the sale.

Contact the team on: David Holliday 07710189804; Kerry Foster 07961069822; Lynne Grieve 07803242344; Grant Anderson 07872129274

St Boswells Area: Iain Dick 07713599791; 01228 406200; [email protected]

Viewing is welcome on site at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY from now until the auction. Contact Nelson 07860 646281.

The online auction runs from Friday, 17th October with the sale closing from 10am on Monday, 20th October.

