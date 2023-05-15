New addition to the NIPA fleet

There was new addition to the N.I.P.A fleet this week as our new transporters were on their first journey to the Liberation site.

The fleet travelled down on Friday night for a Liberation on Saturday, 13th May as scheduled.

A total of 791 members sent 26,104 birds to 2nd Fermoy. The birds were liberated at 11:20am in a Southerly Wind and beautiful race conditions on site all morning with the weather clearing up as the morning went on further afield.

Owen & Michael Monaghan Winners of Colin H.P.S for the 2nd week in a row. Congratulations also to J. Gregory & Sons on winning the £5 Pool R. Moore & Son Winners of Bangor R.P.C and 2nd Section F from the 2nd Fermoy. Well done Reggie, Micah and David

Last week from Fermoy the Open Winner was in the Northwest in Amelia Earheart and this week in the same direction this time from Strabane.

The winning bird from the race belongs to Dessie Mullen of Strabane & District H.P.S in Section H.

Many congratulations Dessie on claiming 1st Open N.I.P.A from 2nd Fermoy. Also, big congratulations to Ray McMonagle of Amelia Earheart H.P.S. on finishing 2nd Open. And congratulations to. L. Flanagan & Son of Londonderry H.P.S. finishing 3rd Open. Overall, it was a great display from the A, E & H fanciers claiming most of the top spots in the Open yet again.

SECTION C REPORT

The new N.I.P.A Transporter in all her glory

The winner of Section C from 2nd Fermoy was Rea & Magill of Larne & District H.P.S. The duo finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th Club (439 Birds) 1st 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 8th Section C (3,709 Birds) and 26th 28th, 155th, 271st, 288th Open (26,104 Birds) 1st, 2nd and 3rd Section Winners are from his family of Van Hercks, and are from the lines of the No.1 Cock ‘Apollo’ he himself was a multiple prize winner and is sire and grand sire to many winners for him and many others.

Ballycarry & District: (10/240) 1st E. Arthurs 1561; 2nd N J Arthurs 1555; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1554; 4th E. Arthurs 1553; 5th N J Arthurs 1547; 6th N J Arthurs 1546

Ballyclare & District: (15/533) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1588; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1579; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1575; 4th Higginson & Fasciola 1575; 5th A&T Agnew 1574; 6th A&T Agnew 1573

Carrick Social: (10/288) 1st Mr Mrs Robinson 1573; 2nd Mr Mrs Robinson 1573; 3rd Mr Mrs Robinson 1573; 4th Mr Mrs Robinson 1566; 5th Mr Mrs Robinson 1563; 6th D&J Armstrong & Son 1561

Higginson & Fasciola Top 4 Winners in Ballyclare & District from the 2nd Fermoy

Doagh & District: (9/351) 1st A&N Lewis 1567; 2nd J&R Scott 1562; 3rd A&N Lewis 1557; 4th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1556; 5th D&R Turkington 1553; 6th D&R Turkington 1549

Eastway H.P.S: (14/437) 1st D. McElhone 1584; 2nd D&J Campbell 1583; 3rd D&J Campbell 1580; 4th D. McElhone 1573; 5th G. McKenna 1569; 6th N. McAllister 1568

Glenarm & District: (7/174) 1st K S McLoy 1572; 2nd O. O’Neill & Son 1558; 3rd J&R Baxter 1547; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 1546; 5th J&R Baxter 1544; 6th G. McWhirter 1541

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/75) 1st N. Ferguson & Son 1576; 2nd N. Ferguson & Son 1539; 3rd N. Ferguson & Son 1529; 4th J. Hastings 1520; 5th J. Hastings 1485; 6th R. Liddle 1468

The Ballycarry Boys and Girls pictured after their brilliant work on hampering the pigeons for Fermoy

Kingsmoss: (9/194) 1st J. Dawson & Son 1822; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1814; 3rd J&S Graham 1812; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1810; 5th Knowles & Hill 1808; 6th Knowles & Hill 1797

Larne & District: (17/439) 1st Rea & Magill 1636; 2nd Rea & Magill 1636; 3rd Rea & Magill 1604; 4th C. Campbell 1592; 5th D&P Harvey 1590; 6th Rea & Magill 1588

Ligoniel & District: (20/482) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1587; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1583; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1581; 4th C. McManus 1581; 5th C. McManus 1580; 6th W. Gilmore 1578

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D from 2nd Fermoy was J. Kennedy & Son of Glen H.P.S. Joe Finishes 1st Club (365 Birds), 1st Section (3,187 Birds) and 70th Open N.I.P.A. (26,104 Birds).

The Section winning pigeon was a Blue Pied Hen. It was bred by my cousin Ciaran McVeigh in joint breeding with a family of Romein Kleine pigeons we purchased last year crossed with his direct Luc Vervoot pigeons. The sire is a Romein Kleine from super breeder ‘Spartacus’ crossed with ‘Den 23 Hen’ from Luc Vervoot.

Rea Magill isn't directing the transporter or showing the size of the fish he ordered but in fact he was showing how far in front he was going to be from Fermoy

Colin H.P.S: (9/251) 1st O&M Monaghan 1575; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1563; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1562; 4th O&M Monaghan 1557; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1556; 6th O&M Monaghan 1556

Derriaghy: (6/127) 1st W. Ringland & Son 1525; 2nd D M & K Johnston 1518; 3rd R. Benson 1512; 4th D M &K Johnston 1493; 5th I. Kennedy 1492; 6th K. Johnston 1475

Dromara H.P.S: (11/505) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1579; 2nd D. Aiken 1559; 3rd Russell Bros 1559; 4th N. Edgar & Son 1555; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1555; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1544

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (8/370) 1st R. Keegan & Son 1605; 2nd P&J Boal 1600; 3rd P&J Boal 1599; 4th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1596; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1591; 6th R. Keegan & Son 1589

Glen H.P.S: (12/365) 1st J. Kennedy & Son 1616; 2nd J. Ward & Son 1579; 3rd B&K Mullan + Dunlop 1578; 4th J. Ward & Son 1572; 5th P. Farrelly & Son 1570; 6th J & D Braniff 1570

Glenavy & District: (5/217) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1584; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1574; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1559; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1556; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1556; 6th Lilley & Withers 1549

Harmony H.P.S: (23/784) 1st S. Delaney 1583; 2nd S. Delaney 1579; 3rd M. McClure 1576; 4th S. Delaney 1573; 5th M. McCabe 1572; 6th M .McClure 1570

Hillsborough & Maze: (8/454) 1st E. Russell 1597; 2nd J. Greenaway 1586; 3rd J. Greenaway 1586; 4th J. Greenaway 1580; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1577; 6th I. Rollins & Son 1576

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (18/542) 1st R. Topping & Son 1553; 2nd G. Smyth 1551; 3rd G. Smyth 1549; 4th D. Ferguson 1544; 5th S G Briggs 1543; 6th S G Briggs 1541

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/87) 1st B. Hutchinson 1569; 2nd T. McNally 1541; 3rd B. Hutchinson 1538; 4th T. McNally 1531; 5th R. Kenna 1525; 6th T. McNally 1525

Titanic H.P.S: (6/59) 1st W. Mosgrove & Sons 1500; 2nd J Scates & Sons 1468; 3rd W. Mosgrove & Sons 1463; 4th E. Gilliland 1460; 5th W. Mosgrove & Sons 1445; 6th R&G Scates 1438

Trinity H.P.S: (12/347) 1st J&L Smyth 1572; 2nd C. McVeigh & Dtr 1553; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1549; 4th J. Braniff 1549; 5th J&L Smyth 1548; 6th J&L Smyth 1548

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F from 2nd Fermoy was J. Cleland of Corrigs H.P.S. James finishes 1st (508 Birds) 1st Section (2,779 Birds) (no info yet). Many congratulations to Section F Winner James Cleland and congratulations to all club winners. (A total of 88 members sent 2,779 birds in Section F).

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (8/210) 1st R. Moore & Son 1564; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1543; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1540; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1534; 5th R. Moore & Son 1529; 6th R. Moore & Son 1529

Comber Central H.P.S: (5/109) 1st C. Hutchinson 1506; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1499; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1494; 4th F. Gilmore 1464; 5th C. Hutchinson 1452; 6th F. Gilmore 1447

Corrigs: (12/508) 1st J. Cleland 1567; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1475; 3rd P. Brown & Son 1475; 4th P. Brown & Son 1455; 5th P. Brown & Son 1455; 6th J. Cleland 1447

Crossgar: (14/586) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1544; 2nd K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1530; 3rd P. Murray 1527; 4th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1525; 5th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1524; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1523

Downpatrick Premier: (10/411) 1st S. Milligan & Dtr 1504; 2nd J. Crossan 1494; 3rd R. Connolly 1490; 4th P. McCullough & Dtr 1489; 5th R. Connolly 1488; 6th J. Crossan 1487

Killyleagh Central: (11/356) 1st J&P Price 1525; 2nd C. Healy 1497; 3rd C. Healy 1497; 4th C. Healy 1497; 5th C. Healy 1483; 6th R. Watson & Son 1479

Killyleagh & District: (9/140) 1st Morrison Bros 1529; 2nd D. Grieves 1492; 3rd Morrison Bros 1480; 4th K. Murray 1477; 5th D. Grieves 1474; 6th Morisson Bros 1474

Kircubbin: (7/124) 1st C&H Cully 1468; 2nd M. Adair & Sons 1445; 3rd C&H Cully 1441; 4th C&H Cully 1432; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1425; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1424

Newtownards H.P.S: (7/149) 1st Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson 1558; 2nd McGimpsey Bros 1522; 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1503; 4th Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson 1502; 5th Plunkett & Pollock & Nelson 1502; 6th McGimpsey Bros 1499

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G from 2nd Fermoy was JJ McCabe of Millvale H.P.S. John J finishes 1st Club (358 Birds) 1st Section (2,688 Birds) and 147th Open (26,104 Birds). The Section Wwnning bird is a 3-year-old Blue Widowhood Cock. He has already been in the Open and Section positions from Roscrea this season. The newly crowned Section winner of Leecroft Lofts is from a Leo Van Reign Cock when paired to a Hartog Hen.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/504) 1st Owen Markey 1589; 2nd J. Murtagh 1583; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1848; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1578; 5th G. Murphy 1577; 6th O. Markey 1570

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/263) 1st D&K Mallen 1580; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1575; 3rd D&K Mallen 1575; 4th D&K Mallen 1558; 5th McCracken Bros 1553; 6th D&K Mallen 1547

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (16/523) 1st J. Smyth & Sons 1589; 2nd S. Ogle 1588; 3rd D&K Mallen 1579; 4th G&S Mullan 1575; 5th S. Ogle 1574; 6th McGrath & McParland 1572

Millvale: (8/358) 1st JJ McCabe 1604; 2nd JJ McCabe 1584; 3rd JJ McCabe 1583; 4th G. McLoughlin 1571; 5th G. McLoughlin 1570; 6th R. McMinn & Dtr 1565

Newry City: (10/506) 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1589; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1575; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1565; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1563; 5th Gary Hughes & Son 1562; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1561

Newry & District: (9/537 1st J F McCabe & Son 1584; 2nd Joe McParland 1581; 3rd Mark Maguire & Son 1580; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1579; 5th R. Williamson 1579; 6th R. Williamson 1575

Another fine addition to the mighty N.I.P.A fleet

Section G Winner JJ McCabe of Millvale H.P.S. The Section Winning Bird is a 3-year-old Blue Widowhood Cock. He has already been in the Open and Section Positions from Roscrea this Season. The newly crowned Section Winner of Leecroft Lofts is from a Leo Van Reign Cock when paired to a Hartog Hen

