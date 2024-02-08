Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP representative said: “It is widely acknowledged within the farming and agrifood industry that the last local DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, did a very good job of supporting our family farms, and indeed was a key driver for the ongoing growth of the local agrifood sector.

"We cannot let this focus slip, and I would urge the newly appointed Minister from the Alliance Party, Andrew Muir, to continue to offer the wide range of support, and also commitment, to our farming community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There has been a great deal of speculation that this appointment may lead to a more environmental focus, and whilst the environmental responsibilities of the Department are important, that balanced approach with our farming industry is vital. Farmers are committed to environmental protection, and the Minister will find a willing partner in our agriculture industry for fair and proportionate measures to safeguard our environment.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Pic: PressEye