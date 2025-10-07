New all-island campaign highlights the risks of falling within construction and agriculture

stock image

Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of death and serious injury in construction and agriculture.

To tackle this, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched a month-long, all-island inspection campaign.

The initiative will see inspections taking place on construction sites and farms of all sizes across the island, with the goal of reducing the number of serious injuries and fatalities

linked to work at height.

On the island of Ireland in the last 10 years (2015 – 2024), there were 70 fatalities in the construction industry as a result of falling from height.

In farming over the last 10 years, there were 37 fatalities as a result of falling from height on the island of Ireland. Common hazards include falls from ladders, unprotected roof edges, falling from or with stacked bales, and falling through fragile roof materials, particularly on farms where aging structures are still in use.

Inspectors in the agriculture sector will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

- Safe systems of work for any height-related activity

- Use of proper equipment such as MEWPs or secured platforms

- Ensuring safe stacking and handling of bales

- Encouraging farmers to engage competent contractors for high-risk tasks

- Promoting awareness around fragile roofs and proper construction appointments

Inspectors in the construction sector will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

- Adequate risk assessments and safety planning

- Ensuring workers are trained and competent, with correct CSCS / CSR certification