Rachel White has been appointed to the position of Market Manager for Ireland with Alltech.

She has a Bachelor’ s degree in Animal Science from University College Dublin (UCD) along with a Master’s post graduate qualification in dairy reproduction from UCD and Teagasc.

Rachel’s strong dairy background began on her family’s pedigree Holstein:Friesian farm in Ballygarvan, Co.Cork. The Carrighdoun Herd comprises 90 cows. Rachel was a regular around the show ring over the years.

Since graduation, she has worked in sales and marketing for Ornua (owner of Kerrygold) in Dublin and Dubai as well as most recently holding a Marketing and Breed Promotion role with the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).

Rachel commented: “I’m delighted to take up a position with such a well known and global brand as Alltech and Keenan, their vision for agriculture is really encouraging and the quality and reputation of their products speak for themselves.

“I look forward to interacting with farmers and customers, courtesy of Alltech’s marketing campaigns and events this year.