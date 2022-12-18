New appointment at United Feeds

A graduate in Agricultural Technology with Professional Studies from Queens University Belfast, Sean spent his early career in GB as a ruminant nutritionist and technical manager providing advice and support to farms across the country.

He then went on to focus on supply chain sustainability projects with that company before moving into managerial positions in farms in both New Zealand and Ireland.

Advertisement

In 2019 Sean was awarded the Macra Na Fierme FBD “Most Climate Change Conscious Young Farmer” for his work in developing a carbon neutral farming model on the farm he managed in Co. Kildare.

Sean Roddy

The focus for Sean on that farm which stood out to the judging panel was – genetic selection, grassland & crop management, feed efficiency, nutrient management, wildflower meadows, removal of pesticides, multi-species swards.

Sean’s experience of delivering on-farm solutions and practical support will be of great benefit to the farms he deals with on behalf of United Feeds.

Advertisement

Sean can be contacted on 079000 248016.