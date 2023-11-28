New Bluetongue cases confirmed in temporary control zone following surveillance

​Following active surveillance within the 10km temporary control zone (TCZ) in Kent, a further four cases of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) have been identified in cattle on two additional farms.

stock image

“It’s clear the surveillance is working,” says Dr Joseph Henry BVMS Cert SHP MRCVS, chair of the Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W) bluetongue working group and president of the Sheep Veterinary Society.

“All of these additional confirmed cases are from cattle with no clinical signs, all of which are on farm premises within the 10km TCZ that surrounds the first case found near Canterbury, Kent on 11 November – they have all been culled to reduce any risk of onward transmission,” adds Dr Henry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So far, there is no evidence of circulating virus in the UK midge population and with the overall temperature dropping, the risk of midge disease transmission is reducing.

“The TCZ remains in place with on-going surveillance on all livestock, so please ensure your animals are registered – it’s never too late to register your stock officially.

“There is also on-going surveillance in areas outside the TCZ, as part of the routine bluetongue monitoring strategy. This was how the original case was detected,” explains Dr Henry.

“It remains the case that farmers need to beware when buying animals in, take action to report any signs, and always, remain vigilant,” reiterates Dr Henry.