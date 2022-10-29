New calf respiratory bolus invaluable part of calf rearing protocol

This brings with it challenges such as respiratory issues in part down to the uncharacteristically mild temperatures.

Speaking at a recent calf rearing seminar organised for local farmers by Matrix Animal Health, with the focus of discussions based on steps that can be taken to reduce respiratory issues Tim Montgomery, from Matrix, discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy functioning respiratory system to ensure each calf reaches its full potential and the positive impact of the combination of good animal husbandry techniques such as ensuring each animal has sufficient feed space, good shed ventilation, clean dry bedding, stress free regrouping and how the use of the new Easy Breathe bolus can be an important piece of the jigsaw.

The principle of the Easy Breathe calf bolus has been tried and trusted in farms across Germany, France and the Netherlands for some time and now, that same advanced technology bolus has now been made available to farmers here with customers reporting the same positive results. A recent study showed that during the first year of life, calves with extensive lung damage had a 26% greater risk of dying or being culled that a calf with normal lungs. Furthermore, heifer calves whom sustained lung damage in the first 56 days of life, had a 525kg decrease in milk yield over their first lactation (Adams, E.A, Buczinski, S. 2016 and Dunn, T.R et al. 2018).

Tim Montgomery showcasing the new Easy Breathe calf bolus

Tim added: “The advanced Matrix technology calf bolus which is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland contains a combination of ingredients which are designed to support a healthy respiratory system in young calves from 10 days of age to 3 months. Respiratory problems in young calves are most commonly seen in autumn and winter, especially when the animals are housed or stressed and this is where the Easy Breathe Bolus which is a cost effective, easy to administer bolus will provide calves with some much needed respiratory support.”