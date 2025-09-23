New centre record price for a Bluefaced Leicester Ram Lamb

Lot 335 sold for 28,000gns

With a slight increase on entries for this year’s Ballymena Export Sale on Saturday, 20th September spirits were high with a packed ring of buyers anticipating the day’s trading ahead and they were not disappointed as records were broken in the ram lamb section with a new centre record for Northern Ireland.

When Temain V001 entered the ring the buzz of excitement was building and for breeders Graham & Julie Loughery it was a red letter day for them, as he made his presence felt around the ring. The

bids came flying in from all sides, including the internet and the gavel was eventually knocked down for a centre record price for a Bluefaced Leicester ram lamb of 28,000 gns. The successful buyers are

noted breeders William Adams, Holmview, Alistair Christie, The Fields and Michelle Wright, Mullaghwee with Graham and Julie retaining a share. Temain 4342/V001 is sired by Yore House Maverick 790/M001 out of a homebred ewe 4342/S062, Yorehouse Maverick has bred exceptionally well for the Temain team.

Lot 336 sold for 18,000gns

The second offering in the ring from the Temain team was 4342/V017. This lamb was sired by the 2024 Ballymena Champion 3790/T001 Knockstacken Rolex out of homebred ewe Temain 4342/S036 and achieved the second highest price of the day of 18,000 gns this one finding a new home in Scotland with Robert McTurk, Barlaes flock.

The Temain pen of 8 ram lambs averaged a very impressive 7537.50.

Timothy Wray, Knockstacken enjoyed a healthy start to his lamb trade with his two lead lambs making 6000 and 6500gns respectively. It was his second lamb in the ring that hit the high notes, Knockstacken 3790/V005 sired by Overburns Farm Hitman out of a homebred ewe 3790/S040 selling for 6500gns to Christopher Brown to join the Ballygorian More flock. Timothy’s first lamb in 3790/V001 sired by Overburns Farm Hitman sold for 6000 gns to Owen & Fran McKenny to join their Darragh Flock.

Young breeder Robbie Topping, Rocklynn enjoyed a good start to his sale with his first lamb in to the ring 5224/V001 Rocklynn selling at 6500gns. This lamb was sired by Drummuck 4367/T001 out of a Starbog ewe 4373/P049.

Pen leader from J Adams & Sons, Holmview 1337/V001 sired by Drummuck Hotshot out of a homebred ewe Holmview 1337/P040 sold for 6,000gns. Dominic McCrystal, Drummock also cashed his pen leader for 6,000gns sired by Cottage 3331/S002 and out of a homebred ewe 4367/S038.

Ian Montgomery, Mistyburn was successful in the pre sale show earlier in the day taking home the coveted overall champion rosette. This was with Mistyburn 4691/V001 sired by homebred Mistyburn 4691/T002 out of homebred ewe 4691/P025 going back to Giants Causeway Armani and Yorehouse Maverick in the pedigree line. This sharp lamb caught the eye of Judge Mr Paul Fairburn, Marriforth who had made the long journey across the water from his home in North Yorkshire to take on the Judging duties for the sale. Ian had a very long wait to go through the sale ring being second last in the catalogue and the champion finally entered the ring just after 6pm and was cashed in for 2800gns.

In the shearling rams section it was Martin Kelly, Freehall taking the spoils with his first offering for sale. It was homebred ram 4612/T021 sired by Blarnavaid 4244/S010 and out of a homebred ewe 4612/P017 selling for the highest price in the section of 10,000gns. He found a new home with Colin Rainey in his Tyler’s flock. The Freehall pen of 15 shearlings averaged 2480gns.

Temain were in the money again with their tremendous run of shearlings. Their second ram in the ring, Temain 4342/T035 sired by Blarnavaid 4244/S010 out of homebred ewe 4342/P094, Temain sold

for the second highest price in the shearling ram section of 8500gns. For the 18 shearlings on offer from Temain their pen sold for an average of 3200gns.

Kim Coleman brought out an impressive run of traditional shearlings. Her pen of 8 averaged 2112.50gns.

Jimmy and Jason Mills, Ballytober were awarded the trophy for the best run of sheep by Judge Mr Paul Fairburn. Their strong pen of 10 shearling rams averaged 2060gns.

In the female section Robbie Topping, Rocklynn came out on top with his homebred ewe lamb 5224/V017 sired by Drummuck 4367/T001 and out of a Aughaboy ewe 3970/P010 selling to John McCafferty.

Averages

Aged/Shearling Rams – 207 sold Average - £1628.51 – an increase of £177.95 on last year

Ram lambs – 188 sold Average - £1527.53 - an increase of £194.57 on last year

Females – 19 sold Average - £563. 68 an increase of £170.45 on last year

The Ballymena Ram & Female Sale was Kindly sponsored by James Delargy Farm Supplies & J A MCclelland & Sons (Auctioneers) Ltd.