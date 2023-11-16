Daryl McLaughlin. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Daryl was previously Policy Officer for Beef & Lamb and Hill Farming at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU). He takes over the position at NIMEA from Conall Donnelly.

Daryl, who is from a Northwest beef farming family, was employed at the Northern Ireland Livestock & Meat Commission before the UFU. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the red meat sector to the role of CEO of NIMEA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming Daryl, Campbell Tweedie the Chairman of NIMEA said: “We are delighted to have secured Daryl for this position. As we seek to enhance the sustainability of Northern Irish red meat, Daryl will continue the great work of his predecessors acting as the voice of the red meat sector with policy makers.”

Commenting on the priorities that lie ahead, Daryl said: “I am delighted to be representing the red meat sector at this crucial time. Northern Ireland already has an outstanding reputation for quality beef and lamb production. We need to build on that further by working across the supply chain and with government to deliver a positive future for livestock farming and red meat exports. A significant proportion of our private sector prosperity and rural economy depends on getting this right.

“Sustainability will be at the heart of every decision we take as we strive to be even better at what we do. We have been involved in many new initiatives such as helping establish a Sustainable Ruminant Genetics programme; and a carbon benchmarking programme on a whole farm approach as well as co-designing a beef sustainability package to reduce the age at slaughter. This is only the beginning. There will be challenges ahead as our climate change legislation brings additional pressure for change. We must help identify the solutions and get out in front. That’s why we are stepping up to be a key part of the Sustainability Body for the NI Agri-Food Sector. Collaboration between industry, government and academia is critical.