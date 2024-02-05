Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North Down Alliance MLA made the comment during an interview on tonight’s BBC Radio Ulster Good Evening Extra programme.

He said he has already spoken with UFU president David Brown and is looking forward to engaging further with the Union and many other stakeholders across the sector over the ‘weeks, months and years ahead.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is a big job of work to do and we need to look towards delivery,” he added.

New DAERA Minister Andrew Miur. Pic: NI Assembly

“I am ecstatic to have the role of Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and I intend to focus on the full element of that remit. How I am going to achieve delivery is by working with people and that’s what we need to do. We need to foster a culture of partnership and engagement. We may not always agree, but if we can engage and we can listen that is the most important thing to do.”

Mr Muir said it was time for a fresh approach on how to balance agriculture and the environment.

"What we need to do is focus on a common endeavour. Northern Ireland is a fantastic place and what we want to do is invest and that is the key issue in terms of climate change . If we are going to acheve the goals set out in the Climate Change Act we need investment to be able to achieve that. Climate change is something that we should do together rather than against people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Muir said he intended to push strongly for the finance for his department and the people they seek to serve.

He added: “ But this shouldn’t be about battles, this should be about working together, and I was delighted when the Executive agreed with me that one of our top priorities should be the challenges around Lough Neagh that have developed over the long term and whatever intervention we do around that will be in the long term.”

When asked about his lack of farming background, Mr Muir said: “Robin Swann is not a doctor, Paul Givan is not a teacher, John O’Dowd is not an engineer, but you know something, I am a worker, and I am someone who is prepared to engage and to listen and I am very much endeavouring to listen to my officials and to the stakeholders.”

UFU president Mr Brown said Andrew Muir takes on the agriculture brief at a time when the industry is under extreme financial pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “This makes the job a big challenge – but at the same time there is considerable scope for a new Minister to deliver. Agriculture is the backbone of the NI economy, and it is vital that Minister Muir supports local food security to help safeguard NI’s agri-industry.

“Decisions regarding investment and key animal health issues have not been taken over the past two years due to the absence of local Government. The UFU will be expressing the need to roll out future direct farm support measures and the need to include sheep, decisions on wildlife intervention in a TB eradication programme and the need for clarity around ammonia controls and planning, to help support our farmers and their ambitions to become more sustainable, helping us to achieve challenging climate change targets and address other environmental issues.