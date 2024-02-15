Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and AgriScot have been working in partnership for a number of years. The relationship is one of collaboration to ensure that AgriScot remains preeminent in the agricultural calendar. To do that working together is pivotal, and this year means a change of date for AgriScot to allow RHASS to support other events at the Centre. This allows RHASS to deliver on their charitable remit, which continues to support important agricultural events like AgriScot.

Robert Neill, AgriScot chairman explained why the board have supported the request from RHASS.

He said: “When RHASS approached us to review the date, allowing them the flexibility to welcome another organisation to utilise the space, the board, after much discussion, felt it was important to support the request and allow Scotland’s longest-standing agricultural society the ability to generate further income to support their work.”

The UK’s leading agricultural business event, AgriScot, has changed its date, bringing the event forward by one week to 13 November. Picture: Submitted

Whilst AgriScot’s core purpose is to deliver an annual agricultural business event, that brings together new products, services, and advice, for all sectors of the industry, AgriScot fully supports the value of charitable and community initiatives.

“Each year we support RSABI by offering them complimentary trade stand space at AgriScot and facilities to host their AGM as well as a platform to generate donations. We work with SAYFC to support their Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, providing personal development opportunities. And we have a long-standing partnership with SRUC through our Business Skills competition, supporting mentoring and business skills development. In addition, we have supported individuals to complete studies and research that will benefit Scottish agriculture,” added Robert Neill.

AgriScot has now been running for over 20 years and during this time the board has actively looked to develop partnerships, such as that with RHASS, generating more opportunities for visitors by expanding the number of exhibitors, seminars and competitions as well as ensuring the event and car parking remains free.

The Royal Highland Centre offers a venue that is easily accessible for visitors and provides the ideal indoor space for a winter event.

Commenting on the decision, Mark Currie from RHASS said: “AgriScot is one of the most important events in the Royal Highland Centre’s annual calendar, and we want to do all we can to ensure the revised date is well communicated and does not impact the event in any way.