The new closing date for DAERA’s Call for Evidence on the Operational Protocol is now Friday 27 October 2023.

Dave Foster, Director of Natural Environment Policy, said DAERA acknowledges it may not have access to all the relevant evidence for consideration in updating the existing operational protocol.

“We are urging everyone with an interest in this issue including academics, environmental groups, and the agri-food sector, to submit any evidence they have that would contribute to DAERA developing an updated, scientifically robust Operational Protocol.

“We know that urgent action is needed on this issue, so it has been a difficult decision to extend the deadline for a second time, but stakeholders have asked for additional time to support the provision of evidence in this process.

“Our goal is to deliver an evidence-informed solution which protects and improves the environment, whilst supporting a sustainable agriculture sector,” he added.

DAERA, in its role as the appropriate nature conservation body in Northern Ireland has a duty to provide advice to planning authorities and other competent authorities on the potential impacts of air pollution, including ammonia, from plans and projects on designated sites and protected habitats.