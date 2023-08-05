New distributor appointeed for calf feeding system

This market-leading technology, which has proven such a resounding success since its introduction to Irish farmers since 2002, is now readily available via the Tirlán, Aurivo, Arrabawn, Dairygold, Drinagh, and Kerry co-ops.

A delighted Noel Kelly, CEO of Creva International, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “We are delighted to partner with Urban in Ireland,” he said.

“As dairy farmers ourselves, we understand the challenges faced by farmers and the significance of ensuring excellent calf welfare.

Urban's enduring popularity in Ireland explains the 2,000-plus systems already installed across the island.

“The Urban system is, without a doubt, the finest in the market, and we are thrilled to work with them on this new venture. Our distribution agreement guarantees that farmers adopting the Urban system will receive top-tier calf rearing advice and best practice information from their local co-op calf specialists."

Thanks to this groundbreaking partnership, farmers who invest in a new Urban system will receive complimentary calf rearing and welfare consultations. Experienced calf specialists from the local co-ops will visit each farm to guide farmers through essential aspects such as shed design, drainage, ventilation and calf management in addition to providing advice on calf jackets, hutches and troughs.

With calf welfare a priority in every calving yard, Creva International is proud to provide additional welcome expertise to farmers throughout the island of Ireland. Urban is available with countrywide coverage of certified Urban installation, thanks to service engineers such as Urban Engineers, Hackett Enterprises Service Ltd, Connor Dairy Service Ltd, Monageer PM Electrical Ltd and David Johnston Calf Feedings Systems.

Creva International is looking forward to greeting visitors to its stand at the Tullamore Show on Sunday, August 13th (V406+408) where all their queries about the Urban calf feeding system – and much more - will be answered.