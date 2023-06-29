Tucked away in the north Sperrins, a few miles south of Dungiven, Banagher Glen has become an increasing popular visitor attraction. Given the increase in visitor numbers at the site, work has been recently completed to install new welcome, orientation and interpretive signage and trail furniture to guide visitors through the site and advise on the natural heritage and civil engineering history associated with the area.

The project has been funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Forest Park Enhancement and Community Trail Development Scheme. The development was possible due to a partnership between NI Water, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and Causeway Coast and Glens Brough Council, which recognised the increasing importance of the site.

Councillor Callaghan said: “The steeply sided Banagher Glen, leading to Altnaheglish Reservoir, is one of the oldest ancient oak woodlands in Ireland, designated as a Special Area of Conservation. The area is rich in not only natural heritage, but also provides an interesting history relating to the construction of the dam itself as well local folklore.

“I am delighted to see that the visitor experience has been enhanced with the installation of signage, way-marking, interpretive panels and trail furniture, providing a family orientated outdoor experience. I have no doubt that this will help to further increase the popularity of this area with visitors.”

