At its recent Annual General Meeting Daryl McLaughlin and Lousie Skelly were appointed to the board of AgriSearch.

Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Daryl McLaughlin who recently was appointed Chief Executive at NIMEA was appointed as a processor representative. Louise Skelly was appointed as an independent farmer representative following an open recruitment process. Both bring with them a wealth of experience and industry knowledge.

Daryl was formerly Beef & Sheep and Hill Farming Policy Officer at the Ulster Farmers’ Union. Louise is a sheep farmer from Katesbridge in County Down.

She also has over 38 years of experience in public service in the Health Service including ten years as Head of Operations at the Patient and Client Council. She is also a Lay Magistrate and has an MBA from Ulster University.

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle (right) and General Manager Jason Rankin (left) welcome Sean Kane (centre) to the new role of Operations Manager. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie

Standing down from the board at the AGM were former-chair John Henning following the completion of nine years of service on the Board, and Val McConnell.

The AGM also coincided with the appointment of new AgriSearch Operations Manager Sean Kane. Sean is from a beef and sheep farm in Newcastle Co. Down, he has a degree in Agriculture Technology from Queens University Belfast and is a BASIS and FACTS qualified agronomist. Sean was previously Agri Supply Chain Manager at Whites Oats, and will be leading on AgriSearch operational activity going forward.

Jason Rankin will be stepping down from his role as General Manager in March and will take up a new part-time role as Strategy Manager.

