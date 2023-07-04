New Farm Shop offering the freshest and best of local produce says MP Lockhart
Having visited the shop on the morning of the opening Carla welcomed the addition to the local retail offering.
Speaking following the grand opening the Upper Bann representative said: “Grange Farm Factory Shop is a very welcome addition to the vast choice available in Portadown for shoppers, and I know it will be stocked with the very finest and freshest of local produce at excellent value.
“This new shop is located alongside where William Sprott of Portadown has been for many years. The team will be sure to give all customers a warm welcome and you will not be disappointed with the variety, quality and competitive prices. I enjoyed visiting the store and speaking with its owners the Troughton family and the workforce at Sprott’s which was acquired by the Troughton family over a year ago.
“Local business start-ups are great to see, and I would really encourage people to support our local independent retailers such as Grange Farm. I wish the Troughton family well as their grow their business holding. It is a credit to them and I have no doubt this latest venture will be hugely successful.”