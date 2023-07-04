Having visited the shop on the morning of the opening Carla welcomed the addition to the local retail offering.

Speaking following the grand opening the Upper Bann representative said: “Grange Farm Factory Shop is a very welcome addition to the vast choice available in Portadown for shoppers, and I know it will be stocked with the very finest and freshest of local produce at excellent value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This new shop is located alongside where William Sprott of Portadown has been for many years. The team will be sure to give all customers a warm welcome and you will not be disappointed with the variety, quality and competitive prices. I enjoyed visiting the store and speaking with its owners the Troughton family and the workforce at Sprott’s which was acquired by the Troughton family over a year ago.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Margaret Tinsley, Rosemary Troughton and Carla Lockhart MP. Picture: DUP