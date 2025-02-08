New farm support budget will not be inflation proofed

There will be no provision for annual inflationary increases in the new farm support fund, which has recently been ring fenced by the Stormont Executive.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that the pot of money available for future farm support will remain at its current level during the years ahead.

This week has seen Agriculture, Environment Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir talk up the significance of the Executive’s decision, relative to the financial situation prevailing for agriculture in other parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it fell to Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) policy director, Rosemary Agnew, to confirm that the ring fenced funds available to future support farming in Northern Ireland will not be increased in line with inflation.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

This matter had been previously identified as a red line matter by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and other local farming bodies.

The DAERA official spoke at the 13th Annual Arable Conference, hosted in partnership by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (CAFRE), the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Ulster Arable Society (UAS) earlier this week.

She confirmed that Minister Muir had sought an inflationary element to be included within the new farm support budget. However, this proposal did not find sufficient support amongst his Executive colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, has confirmed that the members of the organisation’s office bearer team are aware of the decision that has been taken at Stormont regarding the size of future farm budgets.

He said: “The Union is committed to securing an inflation-proofed support budget for local agriculture.

“And we will continue to make this case to the Executive at Stormont in the strongest possible manner.”

Meanwhile, courtesy of a written statement, Minister Muir has highlighted the significance of DAERA’s new suite for farm support schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “My Department’s new programme of farm support is targeted to meet the bespoke needs of Northern Ireland and seeks to implement policies and strategies that benefit the environment and support our economically significant agri-food sector.

“The Programme has been developed through extensive co-design with a range of agriculture and environmental stakeholders, which I believe has brought robustness and buy-in to the development process. I want to thank those stakeholders for their participation, leadership and commitment to the process.

“The overall objective is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by seeking to implement policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, while, very importantly, supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.”

The Minister continued: "Importantly the policy development being undertaken is evidence led with a firm focus on data to help with decision making. Science and innovation are key drivers with skills and smarter ways of working critical to success realising the benefits of science and technology and enabling better succession planning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minster referenced the specific development of a new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP). It will have a key role in the delivery of a number of the draft Programme for Government priorities by striving to achieve its four outcomes of improved environmental sustainability, enhanced productivity, stronger resilience and an effective functioning supply chain.

The Minister commented: “Tackling climate change is a key priority and critically important for the agriculture sector which is both most affected by the consequences of extreme weather events, whilst also having a positive and constructive role to play in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. The schemes being introduced as part of the SAP will be essential levers in contributing to Northern Ireland’s statutory obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022 and achieving a genuinely Just Transition.

“Their implementation and delivery will be vital to meeting the targets set out in the forthcoming Climate Action Plan for Northern Ireland’s agricultural sector. Protecting and restoring our natural environment is another key priority.

“Delivery of the SAP will be essential in addressing phosphorus and ammonia related issues.”