New ‘Farming in Partnerships’ programme bridges the gap between generations of farmers

Farm support charity, Rural Support announces the launch of Farming in Partnerships, a new initiative which is part of DAERA’s new Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

The Farming in Partnerships programme is designed to bring together farmers who do not have a ready successor with new entrants or other farm businesses who face limited access to land and other agricultural resources.

The programme is a direct response to two growing challenges in the farming community: the increasing number of family farms without a clear succession plan, and a rising generation of eager and skilled individuals who are ready to step into the world of farming but can’t find a way in.

Farming in Partnerships provides a space for new connections to form and helps participants explore a wide range of collaborative arrangements. From farm management opportunities and shared farming agreements to new enterprise development and long-term business partnerships, the goal is to build practical and lasting relationships that benefit both parties.

Each partnership is supported by Rural Support’s team of farm business mentors, who offer guidance at every stage of the journey. This includes help with relationship building, business planning, communication, and the financial aspects of working together.

According to the team at Rural Support, the process is designed to be gradual, guided, and grounded in real-world farming experience. It recognises that handing over a farm - or stepping into one—is a deeply personal and complex decision. That’s why mentoring and tailored support are key components of the programme.

Catherine McKenna from Rural Support said: “This programme is about creating opportunities for the next generation of farmers, and for those established farmers who want to see their life’s work carried on. We know these conversations aren’t always easy, but with the right support, they can be transformative. Farming in Partnerships is about building trust, opening doors, and keeping land in use for the future.”

For those who have worked on farms but never had the opportunity to take ownership, or for those thinking about the future of their own business but unsure where to start, Farming in Partnerships offers a positive way forward.

Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to contact Rural Support to explore the options available and begin the conversation. Contact: [email protected] or 02886760040