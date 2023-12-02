The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is pleased to announce that food degree courses, offered at Loughry Campus, have received revalidation from Ulster University.

The college consulted widely with employers and updated its Higher Education course offering in food to ensure graduates have the best possible career opportunities. The courses now include a new Honours Degree in Food Innovation Management and a Foundation Degree in Food Innovation and Technology. These full-time courses will be available to students starting in September 2024, and will be delivered Loughry Campus in Cookstown.

On commenting on the revalidation of Loughry Campus’ degree courses Fintan McCann, Head of Food Education at CAFRE said: “Rapid technological innovation is reshaping the food industry. The Climate Change Act will impact all manufacturing business and will undoubtedly provide opportunities to those companies who can innovate to increase efficiency and sustainability whilst meeting consumer health and nutrition needs.

"At CAFRE we are focused on developing responsive learners capable of adapting to change. Our new degree programmes will augment CAFRE’s reputation for producing ‘work-ready’ graduates who are highly sought after by the food industry.

Celebrating the revalidation of Food degree courses at CAFRE, Loughry Campus are Fintan McCann (Head of Food Education, CAFRE) with Food students Keeva McAllister (Ballynahinch), Emma Donnelly (Newry), Jessica Acheson (Armagh) and Dr Gillian Stevenson (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).

"Year 14 pupils considering their future should be aware that the food sector in Northern Ireland is a £5.4 bn industry with excellent career opportunities.”

The new Food Innovation degree courses complement the existing portfolio of six Foundation and Honours Degrees delivered by CAFRE which are validated by Ulster University. Students who first enrol on the Foundation Degree in Food Innovation and Technology may have the opportunity to progress on to the Honours Degree in Food Innovation Management.

Dr Gillian Stevenson, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE said: “This is an exciting time for students with an interest in following a career in the food industry. The two courses on offer, a BSc Honours Degree and a Foundation Degree will equip graduates to develop sustainable, innovative, nutritious, safe, healthy foods that are commercially viable and meet the needs of the marketplace. Our revised programmes have been developed in line with CAFRE’s key strengths in the delivery of food innovation, technology, nutrition, and science as well as consideration of industry need. The BSc (Hons) Food Innovation Management has been designed to generate well-motivated graduates to be leaders and managers of the future in the competitive global food industry.”

Excellent graduate employment opportunities are available in the areas of food product and process innovation, sustainability, food safety and quality, and continuous improvement.

CAFRE is Northern Ireland’s specialist agri-food and land-based college offering state-of-the-art food facilities on its Cookstown campus. The college’s course delivery and student learning are enhanced by the facilities offered in the Food Innovation Centre, Food Technology Centre, and Food Packaging Centre. Students benefit from these unique learning opportunities, gaining experience of the complexities and rewards of food production and innovation.

