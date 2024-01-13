New machines to be unveiled at LAMMA 2024

​Visitors to LAMMA 2024 will be amongst the first in the UK to see new products from machinery brands including Case IH, JCB, and New Holland.

Following on from Agritechnica 2023, several notable exhibitors will use the UK’s largest farm machinery show to launch their latest models to the British market.

“LAMMA 2024 will provide the first opportunity to get up close with some of the industry’s newest machines,” said LAMMA event director Sarah Whittaker-Smith. “This year is also particularly exciting as we welcome JCB, Case IH, New Holland and Massey Ferguson back to the halls of the NEC, Birmingham.”

JCB will showcase some of its latest machines including the Loadall 542-70 AGRI Pro telescopic handler, TM 420S telescopic wheeled loader, and 457S high-performance wheeled loading shovel.

The demo area at LAMMA. Pic: John Eveson

Other new machines launching in the UK at LAMMA 2024 include:

Case IH Quadtrac 715 AFS Connect

Case IH’s most powerful production tractor, the Quadtrac 715, will make its UK debut at LAMMA 2024. The most powerful tracked tractor in the industry features an upgraded cab, longer heavy-duty tracks and more fuel capacity. Built for next level productivity, this is a must-see for all machinery lovers.

New Holland CR11 Combine

New Holland’s latest combine, the CR11, scooped several awards at Agritechnica 2023, including the only Gold Medal for Innovation. The all-new combine also won the award for the overall concept of the new twin rotor combine harvester. As the brand’s highest capacity combine yet, the CR11 offers the highest productivity, at the lowest grain crackage as well as delivering higher throughputs, grain loss reduction, and more automation.

Krone Vendro C 1120 10-rotor tedder

The Vendro C 1120 is a new 10-rotor tedder from Krone which combines exceptional operational reliability, maximum output, and optimised forage quality with a compact size. The trailed tedder has a high-performing working width of 11.2m and works well even in combination with smaller tractors. With an easily adjusted working height and fully equipped with OptiTurn rotor technology, this is not one to be missed.

Bednar DIRECTO NO 6000

Another first for LAMMA 2024 is the Bednar DIRECTO NO 6000. The direct drill is designed for direct seeding of various crops into uncultivated soil, stubble fields, catch crops or heavy and rocky soils. If combined with the optional Alfa drill 400 seeding unit, the drill can plant up to three types of seed in one pass. Fertiliser can also be applied during seeding with unique fertiliser discs.

LAMMA 2024 takes place on 17th and 18th January at the NEC, Birmingham.