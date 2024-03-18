Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new board will play a pivotal role as a liaison between Moredun and livestock farmers in Northern Ireland. The inaugural meeting was held on the 11th of March 2024 at the Maldron Belfast International Airport and was also attended by Dr Tom McNeilly, Scientific Director and CEO of the Moredun Group and Professor Elisabeth Innes, Director of Communications.

The new Regional Board will be chaired by Dr Simon Doherty, a veterinary surgeon who has worked in clinical practice and research and is now at Queens University in Belfast where his interests include, food security, one health and sustainable agriculture and aquaculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Doherty, Chair of the Northern Ireland Moredun Foundation Regional Board said: “Excellent collaborations already exist between the universities and research institutes working in agriculture, aquaculture and animal health, across the North Channel. The formation of the NI Regional Board of the Moredun Foundation is a significant step in further strengthening

Members of the new Moredun Foundation Regional Board in Northern Ireland

existing links between the farming and veterinary communities in Scotland and Northern Ireland; it will provide an excellent vehicle for knowledge exchange between the Moredun Research Institute and farmers and vets in the two regions.”

Responsible for staying abreast of livestock health issues in their specific region, advisors contribute to the effective communication of research outputs from Moredun to relevant stakeholders. The feedback provided by Regional Advisors is highly valued by Moredun, influencing the organisation's research relevance and shaping communication and outreach strategies.

Ultimately, their efforts contribute to bridging the gap between research findings and practical application in the livestock industry, ensuring that farmers and veterinarians can derive maximum benefit from Moredun's work.

Advertisement

Advertisement