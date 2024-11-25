These unique, reflective houses provide a modern and immersive stay for guests, blending seamlessly into the natural surroundings while showcasing the beauty of UK’s largest freshwater lake.

Bookings are now available for stays from mid November 2024. Explore and book the Sunrise House and Sunset House on the ÖÖD Hötels platform.

With growing demand for nature-immersive getaways, the Lough Neagh Mirror Houses are set to attract both local and international visitors. According to Tourism Northern Ireland, interest in authentic, rural, sustainable accommodations has increased as travellers seek experiences that reconnect them with nature. This aligns with global trends in experiential and eco-tourism, as highlighted by the Global Wellness Summit 2024 Future of Wellness report, which notes a rise in immersive, sustainable travel and a renewed focus on connecting with nature.

Andrew Patterson, owner of Ballyginniff Farm, says: “We wanted to offer something different—combining the beauty of our family farm with a modern twist. ÖÖD Mirror Houses were the perfect choice, blending with the landscape rather than imposing on it. We believe these mirror houses will draw more visitors to Lough Neagh, offering a unique place to stay while benefiting local businesses and attractions.”

“Tourism NI is delighted to certify the Lough Neagh Mirror Houses as Guest Accommodation. The properties showcase the growing appetite for alternative accommodation styles. We wish Andrew and Chloe Patterson every success with their business.”

The mirror houses provide guests with the best of both worlds—modern comfort and the tranquillity of rural life. Their design reflects the surrounding landscape, offering privacy and a deeper connection to nature. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of Lough Neagh’s peaceful waters while feeling completely immersed in the environment.

The Sunrise House and Sunset House at Lough Neagh offer an immersive stay with key features including:

- Reflective glass exteriors: These blend seamlessly with the surroundings, offering privacy and a sense of unity with nature.

- Private hot tubs: Both houses feature private hot tubs with panoramic views of the Lough Neagh, perfect for relaxation.

- Outdoor sauna: Guests can enjoy an ÖÖD mini sauna with lakeside views, ideal for unwinding.

- Environmentally considerate design: Built using ground screws to minimise impact, with natural bark for privacy and wildflower strips to enhance biodiversity.

“At ÖÖD, we focus on creating spaces that blend modern comfort with the adventure of discovering hidden gems. The Lough Neagh Mirror Houses embody this perfectly, offering guests the chance to experience Northern Ireland’s natural beauty while enjoying a peaceful, thoughtfully designed retreat. It’s an invitation to explore, relax, and connect with nature in a truly unique way,” said Andreas Tiik, Co-founder of ÖÖD House.

About ÖÖD House and ÖÖD Hötels

Founded in Estonia, ÖÖD House creates innovative, minimalist accommodations that blend seamlessly with nature. With mirror houses located in some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, ÖÖD offers guests unique stays in harmony with their surroundings. For more information, visit oodhouse.com and oodhotels.com.

1 . IMG_6415.jpeg These unique, reflective houses provide a modern and immersive stay for guests Photo: freelance Photo Sales