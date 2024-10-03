Family farms were traditionally passed from one generation to the next following the death of the older farmer but as we live longer many farms are now transferred over within the current owner’s lifetime.

To help address these concerns, Rural Support have developed a project called Plough On which project tackles rural isolation and increases social opportunities for older men who have experienced challenging and demanding roles as farmers.

Currently, Rural Support have twelve Plough On groups running across Northern Ireland with over 308 men registered as participants.

Activities include a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities – events, projects and outings – encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage and history.

Participants are involved from the outset in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the programme develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.

The focus is on improving health and wellbeing and addressing social challenges, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – physically and emotionally. Improved health and wellbeing for older men also positively helps other farm family members in terms of respite, provides opportunities for greater independence as well as improving mood.

Participants will take part in an 18-month programme, consisting of monthly local meetings and occasional trips. Rural Support are currently inviting participants from the following areas and planning for groups to commence within October and November 2024:

- Coagh (Co Tyrone)

- The Grange (Co Antrim)

- Bannside (Co Down)

- Rosslea (Co Fermanagh)

- Glenderg (Co Tyrone - Strabane/Ballymagorry/Donemana/Artigarvan)

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-ordinator at Rural Support said: “Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, I am delighted to announce the formation of five new Plough On groups in various rural areas across Northern Ireland.

This project has grown from strength to strength since it began in July 2021 as many of our older farmers have gained a newfound confidence and improved mental health and wellbeing due to being involved in the various trips and events this project has provided. It has been a pleasure overseeing this project and I look forward to welcoming the new participants in due course.”

If you would like more information on the Plough On project or to register your interest in becoming a participant, please contact Shannon McCullagh on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected].

Ballymacbreenan Plough On Group

Killead Plough On Group