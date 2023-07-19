In a joint campaign being launched during Farm Safety Week from Monday 17th July to Friday 21st July the UK’s leading rural insurer has teamed up with the Farm Safety Foundation and the UFU to raise awareness.

The signs highlight cattle can react to peoples’ presence, calling for walkers to move quietly and predictability to avoid any alarm.

The signs also encourage walkers to keep their dogs on leads but release immediately if chased by cattle and to give cows space if they are on or near the footpath, re-joining the route when safe to do so.

The signs will be available in NFU Mutual offices. Pic: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual’s latest survey of over 1,100 dog owners worryingly found 50% would keep their dog on the lead if chased by cattle, while 18% would pick the dog up.

Eighty-six percent welcomed advice being displayed saying they would find signage about walking in fields with livestock helpful.

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns said: “Farmers are proud to feed the nation and enhance the environment for everyone.

“But it is important to remember these idyllic, remote locations are also places of work and home to millions of cows.

“These signs aim to highlight livestock may be nearby and encourage walkers to enjoy the countryside responsibly and safely.”

Farm Safety Foundation Manager Stephanie Berkeley added: "As we have seen over the past few years, the rise in the numbers of general public visiting our beautiful countryside has grown and this gives rise to new issues when thinking about health and safety on your farm.

“Farming activities can pose risks to you, your workers, and also to any contractors or visitors - including walkers, hikers and cyclists.

"In a week where it has shown incidents involving livestock continue to be the main reason members of the public lose their lives on our farms, we are proud to support this new campaign by NFU Mutual and remind farmers of their legal duty to consider the health and safety of members of the public using public rights of way through their fields.”

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “Farmers have a duty of care to everyone who steps onto their farm. When public access is granted on farm land, walkers need to know if cattle are in the area for their own safety, as livestock pose a risk due their unpredictability.

“These signs have been designed for the wellbeing of the walker and will help to provide peace of mind for the farmer, as they clearly outline that livestock are in close proximity, the risks and how walkers can keep themselves safe. The signage will be a great addition to farms helping to create a safer environment for everyone.”