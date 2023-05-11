New skin cancer detection service launched

The charity’s Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) was at the Balmoral Show to highlight its new skin cancer detection service to the agricultural community.

As well as operating this new service at the show, David Brown, President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union was welcomed on board the Big Bus by Action Cancer’s CEO Gareth Kirk to learn more about this life-saving service. The team at Musgrave NI (SuperValu and Centra) were on hand to give out sun cream samples and skin cancer literature to show goers.

The service on board the Big Bus supplements the service available in most GP practices in Northern Ireland, increasing choice and accessibility. The free service is being delivered on board the charity’s mobile unit, the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) and at Action Cancer House in Belfast and is being funded by the Department of Health through the COVID 19 Cancer Charities Support Fund to 31st March 2024.

Iona McCormack, David Brown, Carol Marshall and Gareth Kirk (CEO, Action Cancer) pictured in front of the Big Bus

With the skin cancer detection service onboard alongside the existing services of breast screening and health checks, the Big Bus is a truly unique vehicle with no similar vehicle operating anywhere else in Great Britain or Ireland. The charity’s aim is for it to visit annually up to 200 locations throughout Northern Ireland, with 80% of the visits being to areas of high deprivation where health inequalities are greatest.

The skin cancer detection service now available through Action Cancer offers another pathway for people concerned about a new or changing skin lesion. Delivered by a highly qualified and experienced nursing specialist team, the service offers a two-stage process.

