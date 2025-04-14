New slurry spreading system is a ‘splash hit’

“It really is a day and night scenario,” Templepatrick-based David Gibson further explained.

“Using low emission slurry spreading equipment is the future. But the downside to a standard dribble bar is the accumulation of slurry solid strips along the field.

“In most situations, these do not get an opportunity to wash down to the bottom of the swards. And, as a consequence, they are brought back into the farm’s silo, when grass is cut."

He added: “This leads to higher mycotoxins contamination risks and the need to include higher binder application rates when the subsequent silage is fed out.”

David trades as: Gibson Agri Services. He continued: “Pig slurry can be another challenge when spread using a dribble bar. It is a very strong fertiliser source. The dribble bar acts to concentrate the slurry in lines up and down the field with the result that scorching of the grass can occur.

“The Splash-It attachments act to spreads the slurry more evenly across the surface of a field.”

David uses an umbilical: dribble bar combination to spread 95% of clients’ pig and cattle slurries.

“Spalsh-It has been a revelation,” he stressed.

“And this is particularly so given the particularly dry spring weather of recent weeks. In fact, slurry across the board is much thicker right now than would normally be the case.

“And so, a combination of thick slurry and dry weather would have led to very serious grass contamination issues, had it not been for the Splash-It attachments.”

David has attached Splash-It fittings to all the dribble bar systems used within the business.

“It takes no more than two hours to fit-out a 12m dribble bar: the attachments are very straightforward to fix in place,” he confirmed

“I have used the Splash-It slurry spreading option on my own silage ground this year. Three weeks after application, there is no sign of slurry solids on the surface of the sward. And the grass has grown tremendously well."

Newtownabbey farmer and engineer, Stephen McKeown and Randalstown milk producer, Matt Millar are the two men at the heart of the Splash-It phenomenon.

“We launched back in the summer of 2023. The product struck a chord with farmers and contractors almost immediately,” Stephen explained.

“The Splash-It attachment act to evenly distribute slurry that is spread by a dribble bar system. As a result it acts to prevent the tracking of slurry solids that so often is seen in fields.

“Slurry gets down to the roots of plants almost without delay. So there is an almost immediate impact on grass growth.

“The Splash-It system does not restrict the rate and speed at which slurry can be applied. It will deal with slurries of all thicknesses with equal efficiency.”

According to Stephen, individual Splash-It attachments can be manually turned off prior to spreading.

He further explained: “This makes the system perfectly adaptable for use when spreading slurry on cereal crops that are actively growing. It’s simply a case of matching the attachments that are turned off with the crops’ tramlines.

“Splash-It is currently being used on dribble systems with a range of boom lengths from 7½m to 24m."

Stephen commented: “Once in place the Splash-It fittings act to broaden the width of material coming from each hose. The end result is an even spread of slurry across the field.

“By ensuring that all slurry solids are placed at the roots of the grass swards, none of these contaminants are brought back in to the farm.”

All of this is achieved in ways that do not diminish the role of a dribble bar in minimising the amount of ammonia gas that escapes from slurry throughout the spreading process.

The Splash-It fittings are made from high quality moulded plastic. Each fixture is attached to the front end of the dribble bar tube using two stainless steel bolts and nuts.

Stephen McKeown again: “The whole attachment process takes a couple of minutes.”

Stephen is confirming that a patent has been applied for the Splash-It design and all associated fittings. Everything is manufactured in Northern Ireland

“The patent covers all attachments that can placed on the bottom of a dribble bar hose,” he further explained.

Stephen is only too happy to confirm that it is proving hard to keep up with demand for the new system.

He commented: “Splash It works: that’s the bottom line and the word is out there. We are already getting enquiries from farmers and contractors, operating across all parts of the UK and Ireland.

“We are also servicing orders in Germany, France plus a number of other countries and the United States.”

For further information, contact Stephen McKeown on 07708 393990 or by way of the website: www.splash-it.online

1 . IMG_0362.JPG Stephen McKeown examining a grass sward, which received slurry using a dribble bar: Splash-It combination three weeks ago. Grass growth has been excellent and there was no tracking of slurry solids on the top of the sward Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_0360 (1).JPG Stephen McKeown (left) and agricultural contractor, David Gibson discussing the benefits of the Splash-It system Photo: freelance Photo Sales