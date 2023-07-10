Stephen McKeown (left) and Matt Millar, who have recently set up the Splash It business. Picture: Richard Halleron

Moreover, this concentrated build up of ‘waste’ material remains in place on the sward, irrespective of how much rain follows the spreading of the slurry.

The end result is the unwanted inclusion of slurry solids the next time that fields are cut for silage. In turn this is hampering the quality of the fermentation achieved, no matter how much inoculant is used.

Farmers are also reporting the need to use significantly higher quantities of toxin binders at feed out, when including these silages in rations fed to their stock.

The ultimate aim of all slurry spreading processes is to distribute the material as evenly as possible on to a grass sward or stubble.

The good news is that two Co Antrim farmers – Stephen McKeown, from Newtownabbey and Matt Millar from Randalstown - have come up with a specific solution to this problem, where dribble bars are concerned.

It is one that simply requires the attachment of a uniquely designed fitting to the end of each slurry hose.

They have christened their new device the ‘Splash It’. They have also set up a new company with the same name.

A Splash-It fitting, attached to the bottom of a dribble bar tube. Picture: Richard Halleron

Matt takes up the story: “It’s a case of need driving innovation. In my own case I make silage on a regular basis throughout the spring and summer months. The cows are also zero grazed.

“I was always conscious of the fact that large quantities of slurry solids were coming back in the forages available to the cows the year round.

“And many other farmers are also aware of this issue. The opportunity of working with Stephen, who has an engineering background, presented itself and together we came up with the final design for the Splash It attachment.

Stephen commented:“Our aim was to come up with a fitting that can be quickly attached to the bottom of each dribble bar hose.

The new Splash-It fittings up close. Picture: Richard Halleron

“Once in place the Splash It fittings act to broaden the width of material coming from each hose. The end result is an even spread of slurry across the field.”

All of this is achieved in ways that do not diminish the role of a dribble bar in minimising the amount of ammonia gas that escapes from slurry throughout the spreading process.

The Splash It fittings are made from high quality moulded plastic. Each fixture is attached to the front end of the dribble bar tube using two stainless steel bolts and nuts.

Stephen McKeown again: “It’s simply a case of taking 35mm off the end of each dribble bar hose to allow for the Splash It fitting.

The tell-tale tracking of slurry solids, an unwanted consequence of dribble bar-based spreading systems. Picture: Richard Halleron

“Two small holes can then be drilled into the bottom of each tube, coinciding with the configuration of the bolts.

“The whole process takes a couple of minutes.”

Matt and Stephen are confirming that a patent has been applied for the Splash It design.

“The patent covers all attachments that can placed on the bottom of a dribble bar hose,” Stephen further explained.

The new company was only established a few short weeks ago. However, as Matt is only too happy to confirm, business is already brisk.

He commented: “Splash It works: that’s the bottom line and the word is out there. We are already getting enquiries from farmers and contractors, operating across all parts of the UK and Ireland.”

Each Splash It fitting, including the attachment bolts and nuts, costs £10.