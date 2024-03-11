Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been synonymous with the Show for many years, G Force Amusements will sponsor a popular Main Arena attraction at this year’s 4-day event.

Specialising in fairground rides, inflatables and the unforgettable panoramic wheel, this Belfast based company are no strangers to making the most of thrills at Northern Ireland’s largest agri event and are proud to sponsor the daily Bolddog FMX Display Team at this year’s Show.

Also joining the Show’s list of generous sponsors in 2024 are McVeigh Contracts. Based in the heart of Belfast, McVeigh Contracts are experts in all aspects of traffic management and offer a variety of services to their diverse customer base. Safety and efficiency are always at the forefront of their services and this year they will be sponsoring the car parking passes used by livestock and trade exhibitors throughout the busy Show.

New sponsors join the ‘Balmoral Buzz’. Pic: RUAS

Speaking about the sponsorship, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Business Development Executive Vickie White said: ‘We are delighted to have G Force Amusements and McVeigh Contracts as new sponsors at this year’s Show. Their support highlights years of strong connections to the event and we are very grateful to them for their generous backing.”