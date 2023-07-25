Traditionally billed as the Jalex Genes, the team will offer 60 super quality Suffolk shearling rams and five ram lambs in addition to a selection of hybrid lambs.

This annual ram fair has earned the reputation as being a favourite for commercial and pedigree sheep producers to source their new stock ram. This is due to terrific results on buyers farms with market topping lambs being produced from Jalex rams.

Also on the same evening suckler producers can snap up herd replacements in the form of 70 absolute belters of commercial in calf heifers. James Alexander considers these to be some of the best he has ever offered to date, with many having notched up a credible show career as maidens both here and on the mainland. These are scanned to easy calving proven Limousin bulls with full pre sale information available to view on marteye.

An exciting new sale from the Jalex team has just been announced with a joint Jalex ram and in-calf heifer sale planned for Friday evening 18th August with the sale starting sharp at 6.30pm. Auctioneer James Little catches up with James Alexander on a recent visit to the farm where he was very impressed with the quality of rams and heifers to be included in the sale.

This promises to be a fantastic sale evening, and the Alexander family extend a warm welcome to all to come join them. The sales will also be conducted on marteye.