New Willowbrook lines

​Award winning Willowbrook Foods is rolling out new branding and product lines.

From the shores of Strangford Lough, Willowbrook Foods has been serving customers UK and Ireland wide with convenient salad, vegetable and premium cooked meal accompaniments for well over 50 years.

Willowbrook foods is steeped in a rich heritage of farming. John McCann MBE, founder of Willowbrook Foods is by nature a true farming pioneer, growing and marketing vegetables at scale. With continuous innovation the business has grown organically and now with further strategic plans is proud to present our new branded signature range.

Building a strong authentic brand identity is as important to Willowbrook Foods as providing good customer service. “Our mission statement is to be recognised as the best producer and Supplier of fresh, convenient, quality & innovative products in the Market we serve…”

The Willowbrook team - for them NPD isn’t just about creating new products; it’s about Nurturing the Power of Delicious.

Similar to our business objectives, we believe our brand is the setting of expectations and promises we have been delivering on since 1968.

As John McCann states, “The Willowbrook brand uses premium ingredients which are simple, tasty, and engagingly innovative. Quality and value are at the heart of everything we do”.

Our exciting new range includes fresh and vibrant crunchy salads, a mouth watering pasta salad range along with our chicken Caesar and bacon salad. What’s not to love?

With ingredients ranging from a creamy Caesar salad dressing and authentic Italian parmesan reggiano shavings in our Caesar salad, juicy sweetcorn and vibrant red peppers in our sweet and crunchy salad, to fresh herbs and dressings used in our nut free basil pesto and a bespoke indulgent mayonnaise made in our production facilities for our pasta salads. There is something for every taste bud and age range.

Some of the delicious products available from Willowbrook Foods.

Our bespoke and sustainable packaging is as fresh and premium as our new Food offer.

“We are really excited to launch our range of Willowbrook branded products and to share our high quality innovative products with a wider audience,” adds Managing Director Eamon McKey