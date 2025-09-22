New Wilson’s Centra opens on Carn Road with £4m investment

Officially opening Wilson’s Centra Carn in Portadown are: (l-r) Musgrave NI Retail Sales Director David Higgins, store owners Peter, Eamonn and Andrew Wilson (centre), Musgrave New Business and Acquisitions Manager Barry Holland and Managing Director Trevor Magill.

A brand new Centra convenience store and petrol forecourt has officially opened on Carn Road, Portadown marking an investment of £4 million. The store will be a welcome addition to the local community creating 50 new jobs.

Ideally located next to the Carn and Seagoe industrial estates, the new store boasts a large hot deli and fresh salad and sandwich bar alongside extensive hot and cold, grab and go options – perfect for those working nearby. Owned by local Portadown family and experienced retailers, Eamonn, Peter and Andrew Wilson, who also own the SuperValu store on Garvaghy Road, the new Centra will also feature a wide range of fresh and chilled foods and meal solutions, freshly made in store each day, alongside meat products from Wilson’s Butchery.

Peter Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Centra Carn, said: “We’re delighted to welcome customers to our new store on Carn Road in Portadown. With a wide range of everyday essentials, our own ready meal selection, and butchery range, we’re here to serve the needs of those who both live and work in the area. Whether it’s a quick bite, a family dinner, or the weekly shop, we’re committed to offering quality and convenience to the local community.”

The new store features the popular Frank and Honest coffee with three docks which include a range of coffees including iced as well and oat milk options. The docks also feature 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans, while shoppers can also avail of a digital loyalty app and get a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

The new store at Carn Road, Portadown

With an off license, an instore bakery offering pastries, breads and scones, and a Moo’d ice cream counter, the store offers a bright and modern shopping experience with convenience at the heart of the concept.

To mark the occasion and officially open the store, the Wilsons were joined by Musgrave NI’s Managing Director Trevor Magill and Retail Sales Director, David Higgins, while customers availed of exclusive offers, food sampling and spot prizes.

David Higgins, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “Musgrave has a long-standing relationship with the Wilson family through SuperValu Portadown, and we’re excited to further develop our partnership with the opening of Wilson’s Centra Carn.

“The new store will be an asset to the community, delivering convenience and great value across a wide variety of everyday products. The modern store is an excellent addition to our network and we wish the Wilson family the best of luck.”

In addition to an enhanced product range and as part of Centra’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from hundreds of best buys and savings of up to 40% on own brand products. That’s as well as a Supermarket Price Match on key everyday items with Tesco, plus the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

Musgrave Northern Ireland, which operates SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands, supports the employment of over 5,000 jobs, working with 250 local suppliers and investing significantly in local communities, as well as in sustainability and affordability initiatives.

The company recently deepened its commitment to supporting local suppliers launching the campaign ‘Love Local? So Do We’ spotlighting the fantastic range of local products available from the brands across the region.

The campaign followed the publication earlier this year of Musgrave’s economic and social impact report which set out a £1.2 billion contribution to the Northern Ireland economy by Musgrave NI.