New year must see milk price increase – 180 words - Lockhart
Carla Lockhart said: “The reality is that market dairy prices are rising, and therefore the dairy processing industry in Northern Ireland must reset the price point to reflect that increase in global market prices.
"We must see a rise in the price paid to dairy farmers for their produce. Farmers have borne the brunt of the cost increases within the supply chain for so long, and this can only be sustained for so long. In Northern Ireland, these are family businesses and we have to see that industry model supported if our industry is to be sustainable.
"At the same time, in 2024 we must see the growth and sustainability of the dairy industry supported with substantial backing from the government, including initiatives, policies, and investments tailored to bolstering this vital sector, ensuring its resilience and fostering its growth in the Northern Ireland economy.
"We must see these price increases soon, or we will see a valued industry see more farmers exit in the coming year.”