DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, has said the ongoing suppression of farm gate price for milk is unsustainable for the Northern Ireland industry, and that processors must look at the price paid with a mind to increase prices moving into 2024.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Carla Lockhart said: “The reality is that market dairy prices are rising, and therefore the dairy processing industry in Northern Ireland must reset the price point to reflect that increase in global market prices.

"We must see a rise in the price paid to dairy farmers for their produce. Farmers have borne the brunt of the cost increases within the supply chain for so long, and this can only be sustained for so long. In Northern Ireland, these are family businesses and we have to see that industry model supported if our industry is to be sustainable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the same time, in 2024 we must see the growth and sustainability of the dairy industry supported with substantial backing from the government, including initiatives, policies, and investments tailored to bolstering this vital sector, ensuring its resilience and fostering its growth in the Northern Ireland economy.