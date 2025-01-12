New Year new events at Air Ambulance, calling for your support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The air ambulance medical team is called upon twice a day to critically ill or injured people, and the charity has expanded its events portfolio for 2025 to help raise the £7,000 needed daily to keep the team airborne and saving lives.

They are calling on you to sign up to a challenge event for 2025.

For the first time the charity is bringing a ‘Firewalk’ to the grounds of Stormont where 100 participants will take on temperatures of 500C in bare feet walking along a path of hot coals! This unique event, scheduled for Friday, 28th March, sponsored by Scott’s Fuels, is the perfect individual or corporate team building challenge, with mental and physical training provided by UK Firewalk host, Scott Bell, two-time firewalk Guinness World Record Breaker. Participants will celebrate their success with a sumptuous meal in the Long Gallery of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, a rare opportunity to enjoy an evening in this prestigious location. Registration for the event including training and post challenge meal in Stormont is just £60 with a suggested fundraising target of £150.

Air Ambulance NI has organised three abseil events, the first of which is 2nd March when participants will take on the thrilling experience of abseiling 120ft down the iconic Europa Hotel, Belfast.

For those with a greater adrenalin drive, you could try a skydive, leaping out of a plane at 10,000 feet!

And for those who would like to keep the feet on the ground, the charity is calling upon walkers and runners to sign up to the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon which will be held on Sunday, 4th May 2025. To register for the walk, relay or full 26.2 miles, go to https://belfastcitymarathon.com/.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “This year our charity aspires to raise £3m to sustain the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and during that time it’s expected the medics will be called approximately 700 times. Every call needs the support of the public in fundraising. Our events portfolio offers something for everyone from the firewalk to the abseils, skydives and even dragon boat racing up the River Lagan as well as a runway run at City of Derry Airport. For a full list of events please go to https://airambulanceni.org/upcoming-events/

"None of us know what the day ahead holds and on average for two individuals, they will need the help of the air ambulance service. It could be a serious road traffic collision, farm accident, medical emergency or sports incident, whatever the incident the medical team can be at the patients’ side in minutes, providing interventions that can make a difference. Please support your air ambulance this year.”

For more information and to sign up now for any of the events being organised, go to https://airambulanceni.org/upcoming-events/