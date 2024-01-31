Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jenna Ballantyne, Amy Haddow and Nick Woodmass of Lawrie and Symington and James Scott and Andrew Weir of United Auctions completed their Certificate of Higher Education in livestock market operations and management as part of their professional training from the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

“These graduates have certainly earned their stripes as the four-year course was interrupted by Covid and turned into a five-year adventure,” said IAAS executive director Neil Wilson who attended the graduation with IAAS president Alan Hutcheon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “They have had to show an extra level of dedication and adaptability and should be proud of their achievement. We thoroughly enjoyed the graduation and are really pleased to see this new cohort join the ranks of over 100 IAAS’ qualified auctioneers.”

Left to right: Professor Ken Sloan, vice chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams, Nick Woodmass, Andrew Weir, James Scott, IAAS president Alan Hutcheon, Jenna Ballantyne, Amy Haddow and IAAS executive director Neil Wilson. Picture: Submitted

Each of the graduates has been awarded Fellowship of the Institute in recognition of completing the qualification.

This entitles them to use the post-nominal FIA (Scot) with their signature to demonstrate their professional merits.

Jenna Ballantyne was named top Scottish student, winning the coveted M J Thomson Award presented by IAAS and the Thomson family of C and D Marts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Certificate of Higher Education in livestock market operations and management course is offered by IAAS and delivered by the Harper Adams staff which include experienced professional auctioneers and valuers as well as others at the forefront of current mart operations.

New associates of IAAS, left to right: Professor Ken Sloan, vice chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams, IAAS president Alan Hutcheon, Gemma Duguid, Andrew Gunn and Fraser Chapman, and IAAS executive director Neil Wilson. Picture: Submitted

The course is designed to provide the bedrock of knowledge and skills needed to be a competent livestock auctioneer, including health and safety, welfare, supply chain issues, people management, tax, law and valuation, and for graduates to build towards being mart managers and directors.

It remains one of the very few opportunities for a professional qualification offered in Scottish agriculture.

Alan Hutcheon explained: “It is a show of commitment and is a badge of honour and credibility. Being a fellow of IAAS gives instant recognition to customers that they are working with a qualified professional who is guided by the rules of best practise and full compliance, and can offer the latest advice, so they know they are in safe hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“IAAS extends congratulations to Jenna and all of the graduates and we wish them success in their future careers in the industry.”

Alan Hutcheon with top student Jenna Ballantyne. Picture: Submitted

On completion of the first two years of study towards fellowship status (completed at four years), students become associates of IAAS.

Three students have received the honour from IAAS in 2024: Gemma Duguid, Fraser Chapman and Andrew Gunn, all of Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM Group).

They can now adopt the post-nominal AIA (Scot).