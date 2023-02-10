Newry Show is back for 2023

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 24 June on lands directly adjacent to the village of Bessbrook.

This is the same site that was used when the show was last held back in 2019.

The decision to go ahead with an event this year was taken over recent days by members of Newry Agricultural Show Society.

Former Castlewellan Show Secretary, Jackie Fitzpatrick (centre), officiated at the election of office bearers. Brian Lockhart (left) was elected to the position of chairman with Tommy Collins (left) continuing as president.

The organisation’s 2023 annual meeting saw Brian Lockhart elected to the position of chairman with Tommy Collins continuing as president.

Brian Lockhart commented: “It wasn’t possible to hold a show during the Covid lockdown. And society members did not feel that running an event last year was a feasible option, very much for financial reasons.

“However, it’s all systems go for 2023. All the show various schedules are at an advanced stage of preparation.

“There will be a great turnout of livestock on the day, not to mention all the other fun events have now been scheduled.”

Newry Show celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018. The year prior to that, the event hosted a very successful visit by members of the Aberdeen Angus World Congress.

Brian Lockhart continued: “There has always been a very special farming and food heritage associated with the Newry area.

“All of this will be reflected, once again, courtesy of our 2023 event.

“The interest of the general public in how farmers go about their business and how their food is produced has never been greater.”

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

A number of fund raising events, linked to Newry Show 2023, have already been organised. These are a ‘Big Breakfast on the morning of Saturday, 04 March and a table quiz, planned for the evening of Friday, 14 April.

Both events will take place in Jerrrettspass Village Hall. Everyone is welcome

For further information, contact Brian Lockhart on 07770 655643.

All the other shows have already outlined dates for this year’s season.

In Fermanagh, the county’s two-day event will be staged at Castle Irvine, Necarne, near Irvinestown with new weekend dates of Friday and Saturday, 11th and 12th August.The organisers of the Show, County Fermanagh Farming Society Ltd, which was established in 1836, made the announcement about the new show format last month.The Chairman of Fermanagh Farming Society, Ann Orr, explained that the new showgrounds and new weekend dates offer lots of new opportunities for the popular County Show, the last agricultural show in the Northern Ireland Shows Association calendar.

