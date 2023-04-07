The entry fee is £5 per person taking part with competing teams limited to six people.

All the proceeds for the event will go towards the hosting of Newry Show 2023.

“Individuals are more than welcome on the night,” confirmed Newry Show Society chairman Brian Lockhart.

Brian Lockhart, Secretary, Newry Show

“We can sort out teams as folks arrive on the night. Plenty of good prizes are up for grabs. A good night’s entertainment is guaranteed for everyone taking part. And it’s all in a great cause.”

Newry Show 2023 is to be supported by a number of businesses with a strong involvement in green and alternative energy.

These include: Gravis Farm, Assured Energy, Wilson’s Country, Edenmore Farm, AgriKomp and Rosevale Farm

This year’s event takes place in Bessbrook on Saturday, June 24.

According to Newry society chairman, Brian Lockhart, it makes absolute sense for the show to have such a strong, energy-related theme.

He added:“Agriculture has always been involved in the energy business. Back in the day, the South Down:South Armagh area had a very strong tradition of flax growing. And, in fact, many of the old retting dams remain as features on farms today.

“The flax was used to produce linen, which as exported around the world. But all of this was only made possible with the use of horses. And, of course, it was farmers, who were also growing the corn to feed these animals.”

According to Lockhart the alternative energy debate has simple moved on the next stage of its evolution.

“We have simply replaced horse power with bio gas and green electricity. But farmers are still growing the crops required to make all of this work.”

Newry Show’s first fund raising event of the year was a ‘Big Breakfast’, also held in Jerrettspass Village Hall.

The event attracted a large turnout of individuals and family groups from the Armagh: Down catchment area.

Brian Lockhart thanked everyone, who came along on the day.

He commented:“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The food was delicious and I would like to say a particularly thank you to all of those society members, who helped out in the kitchen over many hours.

“Everyone involved with Newry Show is a volunteer. And the success of the Big Breakfast is absolute testimony to their total commitment to Newry Show 2023.

Brian concluded:“It wasn’t possible to hold a show during the Covid lockdown. And society members did not feel that running an event last year was a feasible option, very much for financial reasons.

“However, it’s all systems go for 2023. There will be a great turnout of livestock on the day, not to mention all the other fun events have now been scheduled.”