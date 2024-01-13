Next Generation Forum open for applications

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), with the support of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), has opened the application process for the next tranche of the Next Generation Forum.

​The Next Generation Forum was initially created in 2017 for young farmers under the age of 40 with a passion for agriculture and to encourage them to become more involved with UFU activities.

The forum will have a maximum of 24 representatives and both members and non-members can apply.

They will meet approximately five times in the year to discuss topics of their choice and to debate the future of the Northern Ireland (NI) agricultural industry.

UFU Next Gen members enjoying the discussion at Captein family's cheese farm in the Netherlands. Pic: UFU

Commenting UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage said: “I would encourage both members and non-members to apply for the next tranche of the forum, helping to shape the direction of travel for the NI agri- industry and learn more about the workings of the UFU.

"The agenda and format of the forum will be decided by the group, with the option to build on leadership skills, finance, educational visits, business skills and other topics forum members feel is important,” James McCluggage added.

"The Next Generation Forum also allows for members to meet with likeminded individuals, share ideas on their enterprises and learn more about local farming and food production.”

For more information and to hear from previous Next Generation Forum members, visit the UFU website (news tab) or contact UFU headquarters 02890 370222.