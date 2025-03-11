Next generation of traditional craftspeople encouraged to apply for All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme

The All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme has launched a call for applications for the fourth year of the programme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by The King’s Foundation in partnership with Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities and the Heritage Council, the programme will support seven aspiring craftspeople with an interest in heritage skills, who will have the opportunity to work on historic buildings and sites throughout the island of Ireland.

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons welcomed the launch of the programme and urged anyone interested in heritage skills to apply. Minister Lyons said: “This programme has not only helped budding craftspeople hone their skills and build a career, it also supports the vital work of my Department as it strives to preserve and restore our historic environment. Traditional skills such as blacksmithing, stone masonry and carpentry ensure we can bring our heritage assets back to life, sympathetically carrying out conservation work using time-honoured techniques. I recognise there is a skills shortage in this area and programmes like this one, and the heritage apprentice programme recently introduced by my Department, are essential to continue our conservation work and ensure our heritage assets retain their special character for future generations to visit and enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These skills are also in demand as we support the regeneration and repurposing of historic older buildings for the benefit of local communities through the Village Catalyst programme. At the Department’s Heritage Skills Centre in Moira, students will have the opportunity to gain practical experience in traditional building skills, conservation and repair, working with master craftspeople, as well as working towards a Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heritage Skills (Construction).”

Blacksmith working at DfC Conservation Works Depot in Moira

The course is due to begin in July 2025 and has been specifically developed to meet the rising demand for upskilling in heritage building skills in both Ireland and Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, the course will be delivered in partnership with Construction Industry Training Board NI. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to spend 12 months engaging in collaborative learning experiences while developing their heritage craft skills across a range of disciplines and gaining invaluable practical experience working on historic sites.

Kasia Howard, Senior Education Manager at The King’s Foundation said: “We are delighted to be part of this programme and to offer aspiring craftspeople a unique opportunity to learn heritage craft skills. Education and training are at the heart of The King’s Foundation’s work – preserving much needed skills which will feed in to the conservation and regeneration of buildings, public spaces and much treasured local landmarks. This programme makes a real difference to craftspeople and communities alike, and we are proud of all that our alumni have gone on to achieve.”

The course will help preserve skills that are at risk of being lost such as traditional carpentry, lime work, thatching, blacksmithing and stonemasonry. To ensure it is accessible to all, successful applicants will receive a full scholarship and will be provided with a monthly bursary to help cover the cost of travel and accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, said: “With the number of skilled heritage craftspeople dwindling, it is more important than ever to create opportunities for the next generation to develop their talents and keep these time-honoured skills alive. The All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme plays a vital role in preserving and passing on these invaluable crafts - it is the only initiative of its kind currently available. By equipping participants with the knowledge and expertise to refine their skills, we are ensuring that our heritage remains vibrant and continues to inspire and benefit generations to come."

A blacksmith working at DfC Conservation Works Depot in Moira

Applications for The All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme are open now until 5pm on Friday 11 April 2025. To apply, or to find out more, visit: All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme Application - The King's Foundation