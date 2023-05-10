NFU Mutual announces 2023 Tidy Farmyard Awards winners

Neil Patterson and Alan Chambers at Cottage Farm in Downpatrick came first place in the arable category, while Henry, Jonathan and Kyle Price of Mourne View Farm, Lisburn won the livestock category. James Purcell from Limavady, County Londonderry, came out on top in the new young farmer category introduced this year.

The awards demonstrate the importance of a safe working environment and attracted entries from farmers across Northern Ireland, who were keen to show how they are making their farmyards safer for workers, family, and the public.

Judging the competition this year were Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager; Barclay Bell, former Ulster Farmers Union President; Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland’s Camilla Mackey and David Lowe; and Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland.

From left to right: Alan Chambers, Neil Patterson, Barclay Bell, Jonathan Price, David Lowe, James Purcell, Stephanie Berkeley and Martin Malone. Picture: NFU Mutual.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “The standard of entries across all three categories of this year’s Tidy Farmyard Awards was phenomenal.

“As a mutual insurer which is closely connected with most of Northern Ireland’s farms, we are all too aware of the heartbreak farm incidents cause so the Awards illustrate what can be done to make farmyards safer and reward farmers who have gone that extra mile.

“Cottage Farm is a superb example of an arable unit with an exceptional farm layout, well-laid out access points, clear visibility around busy areas and considered health and safety requirements. Machinery is housed and in excellent condition, with all parts of the farming enterprise recognising this is a working farm with separation for the farm dwelling.

“Mourne View Farm is an excellent example of a livestock farm with properties on both sides of the road. The overall presentation of the farm is great with superb cattle handling facilities, particularly when working with animals in crush facilities. All parts of the farm considered the animals and the safety of those working on a busy farm. The farm has excellent signage and security all around with all machinery housed and in excellent condition.

“James has developed a dairy enterprise to compliment other parts of this mixed unit. There is good access with a very tidy wider farmyard with a robot supporting the busy farm which is in excellent condition. The unit demonstrated good handling facilities with a clear eye to ensuring health and safety was considered within the farm activities.”

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager, adds: “Every death is one too many but too often, the life-changing and life-ending incidents that occur on our farms can be prevented.

“Maintaining a tidy farm is key to operating a safe farm and we were surprised and impressed, not only by the quality of entries this year, but the level of innovation and complete commitment to reducing risk on farm and promoting positive safety behaviours.”