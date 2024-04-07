Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free to attend event, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16, will see 21 farms open their gates to the public in a bid to showcase the agricultural richness of Northern Ireland, and celebrate the essential role farming plays in our everyday lives.

NFU Mutual, a leading provider of insurance, investments and pensions, has been a supporter of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend for the last 13 years, contributing through donations from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust and extending insurance cover for its farming members who open their farms to the public for the event.

This year’s event will place a significant emphasis on highlighting safety on farms, reflecting NFU Mutual’s longstanding commitment to promoting safety practices within the agricultural sector.

Lauren Hamilton, Sales Development Manager from NFU Mutual and pictured on Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney, one of the 21 farms participating this year, said: “We are thrilled to mark our first year as the platinum sponsor of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

"This valuable event highlights the crucial role that farming plays in society in Northern Ireland, and educates visitors about the farm to fork story.

"At NFU Mutual, we are deeply committed to supporting our farming community and especially promoting rural safety practices in agriculture.”

NFU Mutual’s increased sponsorship will not only bolster efforts to raise awareness about farm safety, but also the importance of the local food supply chain through various activities, demonstrations, and educational initiatives during the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Pictured is William Irvine, deputy president of Ulster Farmers’ Union Lauren Hamilton, sales development manager from NFU Mutual and Brian Matthews from participating farm Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney

William Irvine, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union said: "We are grateful for NFU Mutual’s unwavering support over the years and are excited to welcome them as the platinum sponsor for the first time. Their commitment to the event reflects their deep-rooted dedication to the farming community and rural life. Together, we look forward to providing an enriching experience for visitors and celebrating the agricultural heritage of Northern Ireland.”