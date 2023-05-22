NFU Mutual continues support for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

The highly anticipated free event, which will take place for schools on Friday 16 June and for the public on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, will showcase the agricultural richness of our nation through the participation of 21 farms across Northern Ireland.

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the Open Farm Weekend initiative presents a unique opportunity for individuals and families to immerse themselves in the world of farming, gain first-hand knowledge of food production, and experience the authentic rural lifestyle.

Visitors will have the chance to engage with farmers, witness the hard work and dedication that goes into agricultural practices, and enjoy an array of engaging activities suitable for all ages.

John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (right) is pictured with Laurel Hamilton, sales development manager for NFU Mutual with Don Holland from D&D Holland farm

NFU Mutual has been a long-standing supporter of the event through donations from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, and by extending insurance cover for its farming members who are opening their farms to the public for the event.

Lauren Hamilton, sales development manager for NFU Mutual said,: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend truly embodies NFU Mutual’s values and mission of championing rural communities.

"We’re very proud to be giving our support, as it is such a valuable event to promote awareness of the vital role that farming plays in our society. We encourage members of the public who plan to visit farms during the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend to be mindful of the fact that they are entering a working environment, and as such, it is essential that they follow any instructions or guidelines provided by the farm hosts.

"We also advise visitors to wear suitable clothing and footwear, to wash their hands after handling animals, and to keep a close eye on children at all times. By following these simple guidelines, visitors can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the farm, while also showing their support for our local farmers and producers."

The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend initiative offers the opportunity for people to learn about and experience the vital role that farming plays in our economy and way of life.

John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union said: "I am delighted to acknowledge NFU Mutual's continued support for the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

"The company’s commitment to this event demonstrates its dedication to the farming community and the recognition of the importance of showcasing our agricultural heritage.

" The support from NFU Mutual allows us to provide a platform for visitors to experience the realities of farming and gain a deeper appreciation for the hard work and passion that goes into producing our food.