NFU Mutual supports farm diversity and education at Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the free-to-attend event runs from Friday, June 13, to Sunday, June 15, and will see 21 farms across Northern Ireland open their gates to the public.

The initiative aims to showcase the region’s agricultural richness and highlight the vital role farming plays in everyday life.

As a leading rural insurer, also offering pensions and investments, NFU Mutual has supported the event for 14 years through donations from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust and by extending insurance cover for farming members who participate.

This year, the event will focus on education and diversification, reflecting NFU Mutual’s commitment to strengthening resilience within the agricultural sector.

Lauren Finlay, Regional Manager at NFU Mutual, pictured at Craighall Farm in Antrim, one of the 21 participating farms expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship: “We are delighted to support the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. This valuable event highlights the crucial role farming plays in Northern Ireland’s society and educates visitors about the farm-to-fork journey. At NFU Mutual, we remain committed to supporting our farming community and promoting rural safety practices in agriculture.”

NFU Mutual’s increased support will enhance efforts to raise awareness about farm safety while also emphasising the significance of the local food supply chain. A range of activities, demonstrations, and educational initiatives will be featured throughout the event to engage and inform visitors.

John McLenaghan, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, welcomed NFU Mutual’s ongoing involvement: “We are grateful for NFU Mutual’s unwavering support over the years. Its dedication to this event reflects their deep-rooted commitment to the farming community and rural life.

"Together, we look forward to providing visitors with an enriching experience and celebrating Northern Ireland’s agricultural heritage.”

​

​

Information and participation farms can be found at www.openfarmweekend.com

1 . DSC07874.jpg Pictured on Craighall Farm in Antrim are farm host William Clark, Lauren Finlay Regional Manager NFU Mutual, Max Miller (4), Freddie Miller (3) from Antrim with John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers’ Union Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . DSC07948.jpg Pictured on Craighall Farm in Antrim are John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers’ Union, Lauren Finlay Regional Manager NFU Mutual and farm host William Clark. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . DSC07906.jpg Pictured on Craighall Farm in Antrim are farm host William Clark, John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers’ Union, Lauren Finlay Regional Manager NFU Mutual, John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers’ Union, with Max Miller (4) and Freddie Miller (3) from Antrim. Photo: freelance Photo Sales