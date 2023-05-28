NFU Mutual teams up with Food NI

The partnership forges NFU Mutual’s ongoing commitment to support and celebrate NI’s world-leading food and drink producers.

FoodNI promotes the reputation of food and drink from NI, representing over 200 producers. It also showcases the region’s restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars at several top events and awards each year, ensuring NI’s reputation as a number one destination for hospitality.

Speaking on becoming an official partner of the organisation, Martin Malone, Regional Manager for NFU Mutual Northern Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be official supporters of Food NI. Northern Ireland has an enviable food and drink industry with some of the finest produce and of course, the greatest in hospitality.”

Christine Cousins and Martin Malone

He added: “NFU Mutual is passionate about supporting the region’s world-class food industry businesses, delivering bespoke insurance and risk management solutions that meet the needs of those operating within the sector.”