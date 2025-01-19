NI agri suffers due to protocol - Allister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TUV leader Jim Alllister has said that ‘once again’ Northern Ireland agriculture is suffering because of the Protocol.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday in the Commons Mr Allister asked Daniel Zeichner, the Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, about the protection of farms in Northern Ireland following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in German.

He commented: “Importantly, while Westminster has placed a ban on food stuffs and animals coming from the whole of Germany in order to protect farming in Great Britain, due to the Protocol the ban does not apply to Northern Ireland. As Northern Ireland remains captive to the EU the only ban which applies in this part of the UK relates to a 3km radius around any infected area and therefore there is a deferential in the protections offered because of the Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also highlighted the ludicrous situation where animals from countries impacted by blue tongue while officially banned from entering Great Britain can in reality be transported through GB as long as their end destination is the island of Ireland, be that Northern Ireland or the Republic – something we now face in relation to foot and mouth

TUV leader Jim Alllister

“It is clear to me that Minister Zeichner simply isn’t across this issue but I trust that being forced to answer my question in the House will result in him considering the matter carefully.

“It is already obvious that this is another example of the Protocol creating a risk of damage to farmers in Northern Ireland.”