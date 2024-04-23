NI Beef Week a positive initiative for industry - MP
and live on Freeview channel 276
“There are over 18,000 beef and sheep farmers in Northern Ireland, with the sector providing core employment in rural communities, and contributing over £1.7 billion to the economy annually.”
The Upper Bann MP added: “The campaign aims to boost consumer confidence in food, and celebrate the versatility, nutritional value and exceptional taste of NI Farm Quality Assured Beef. Local farmers are committed to producing high quality beef, while adhering to strict animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“National Beef Week provides stakeholders, processors, butchers, retailers and restaurants with a shop window to share the positive message about Northern Ireland’s fully traceable and naturally produced beef.”
Beef is an excellent source of protein, and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc and iron for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Ms Lockhart continued: ”I welcome stakeholder engagement, and the various NI Beef Week promotional initiatives aimed at educating consumers about the supply chain.
“A recent independent survey commissioned by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has confirmed that 90% of consumers enjoy eating red meat. NI Beef Week is a positive step forward and I hope it will help consumers to appreciate locally produced meat, and encourage them to choose NI Quality Assured Beef when shopping and eating out."