A Northern Ireland-bred shearling ram led the trade at the Beltex Society’s second sale at Carlisle at 2,500gns.

Vicky’s Jacob from J. Ferguson, Comber, Co. Down, is a son of Belvoir View Diamond Flame and out of a home-bred ewe by Woodies Cookie Monster. The successful purchasers were D. Cadzow and Co., East Lothian.

The first ram through the ring from A.E. Story’s Borderesk flock at Longtown, made 2,000gns to J. Halliday and Sons, Lockerbie. This was the March 2022 born Borderesk Hooray Henry by the Ardstewart sire Cheeky Charlie and out of Borderesk Drama Queen.

J. and S. Wilkinson, Richmond also took a 2,000gns bid on their shearling ram, the Owen-bred Smart Ass Just Class which sold to J. J. and E. Thomlinson, Wigton. By Ainstable Factotum it is out of the Airyolland Wee Jimmy-sired Aviemore Creamola.

Also at 2,000gns and selling to Finn Christie, Inverurie, was the top priced shearling gimmer from Tippetts and Jones, Shifnal. Pager June is by Ardstewart Fred Flintstone and out of Hackney Guccy, a daughter of Broughton Ale. The same way bred and selling at 1,400gns was another shearling ewe selling to J. Gregory, Lockerbie, while the shearling ram Pager Jetsetter, another Flintstone x Guccy, made 1,500gns to J. Halliday and Sons.

There were three bids of 1,600gns. First up was the shearling ram Blackadder Jericho from Neil Harvey, Duns, Berwickshire. A son of Curwen Hill George and out of Blackadder Gigi, it sold to Dixon Bros., also from Duns. Another shearling ram at the same money was Hackney Jaguar from Tippetts and Jones and bred by Paul Tippetts. By Fred Flintstone and out of Hackney Goddess, this one went to G. and W. Halliday, Lockerbie, who also paid 1,400gns for Neil Harvey’s Blackadder Jackal by Curwen Hill George. Brian Joseph, Church Stretton, then made the third 1,600gns bid for a A.E.Story’s shearling gimmer, Rachael’s Jubilee by Ryder Gino out of Belvoir View Flamingo Flame, a daughter of Diamond Flame.

Suffolk buyer E. Thornalley, Worlington, Bury St. Edmunds went to 1,400gns for Thacka Just Joking from G. Pyman, Penrith. A Woodies Hotspot shearling, it is out of a V/D Harlembois sired home-bred ewe. Two ram lambs were also at 1,400gns, Stuart Wood’s Woodies Kingsman , a February single by Curwen Hill Golden Boy and selling to H. Askwith, Crook, Co. Durham, and also J. Ferguson’s Vicky’s Kane by Clary Desperado, which was bought by R. and J. P.Mulholland, Great Orton, Cumbria.

AVERAGES

1 Aged ram £2,100; 33 shearling rams £1,048.72; 15 ram lambs £684.60; 16 shearling gimmers £916.78; 6 ewe lambs £264.25.

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington