The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland is hosting a Sustainable Dairy event on Wednesday 22nd November focussing on the theme of ‘Data in Action’ to highlight the importance of data collection and research in informing the farming practices on dairy farms.

Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council NI

The EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium is part of a multi-country European Milk Forum promotion programme to highlight the positive role of the dairy sector for climate action and the environment.

DAERA’s Deputy Director of Agriculture Policy Division George Moffett, will give a policy update on future farm support and development programme which includes initiatives such as the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, Livestock Genetics Improvement Programme and the Carbon Audit Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor John Gilliland will provide an overview of the farmer led Arc Zero programme and the subsequent learnings about measurement and practical mitigations. He will also outline the financial challenges farmers will face in achieving the harder to reach environmental targets and highlight the vital role that food producers play in the local economy and in providing nutrient rich produce.

The RSPB will also launch its biodiversity guidelines, ‘Guide to Nature Positive Dairy Farming’ which have been developed in partnership with DCNI and the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN). This pioneering report will provide a comprehensive roadmap towards nature friendly practices within the dairy sector.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dairy Council CEO, Ian Stevenson said: “For decades the Northern Ireland dairy sector has been working towards reducing its environmental footprint and lowering emissions. Farmers and dairy companies alike have made a collective effort right across the supply chain to decarbonise and improve sustainability through significant investment in new technologies and adaptation of new practices as per the latest science-based evidence.

“This is the final year of the EU Sustainable Dairy Programme, and these events have provided an invaluable opportunity for people from across the sector and beyond to come together and discuss the best path forward as we move towards net zero as well as highlighting the positive stories from the sector and the significant strides that have already been made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Environmental sustainability goes hand in hand with social and economic sustainability and the dairy sector is a vital component of the Northern Ireland economy, sustaining the livelihoods of around 3,200 dairy farming families and over 2,200 employees of dairy processors around Northern Ireland. Worth almost £1.5 billion annually, the dairy sector is an important pillar in rural communities throughout Northern Ireland.”

To close, a panel of local farmers will take part in a moderated discussion with DCNI Chief Executive Ian Stevenson about the impact of these schemes on the ground and talk about the challenges and opportunities that this presents for farmers.

The event is taking place at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday 22nd November with registration open from 10.30am and lunch being served at 1pm.

Booking will be essential, so anyone in the dairy sector wishing to attend should email Philip Kennedy at Open Strategic Communications on [email protected].